4 unmissable action/suspense movies leaving Hulu in April 2024, from Denis Villeneuve, Ridley Scott and more

As usual, Hulu has a big range of new additions coming this month – you can read our full list of everything new on Hulu in April 2024 – but movies and shows will leave as well – and we've selected four that you should catch before they're gone. Each movie crosses into different areas of the action genre, so whether you're a fan of sci-fi, a thriller enthusiast, or you lean more towards martial arts action, our list is pretty diverse.

You should note that these four films make up a small handful of titles that are leaving Hulu in April 2024, and we have the full list for you to check out at that link. But for all you action movie fanatics, here are the four movies on Hulu you don't want to miss this month!

The Last Duel (2021)

Director: Ridley Scott

Runtime: 153 minutes

Age rating: R

Leaving on: April 30

Scott's historical drama packs battlefield action set during the days of the Hundred Years War, exploring themes of power and justice through the performances of an incredible ensemble cast. Inspired by true events and taking place in France, two friends-turned-rivals, Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon) and Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver), battle each other after Le Gris assaults Carrouges' wife Marguerite (Jodie Comer). When Le Gris denies her accusation, Marguerite pushes for justice – a move which puts her life on the line.

Ong Bak (2003)

Director: Prachya Pinkaew

Runtime: 107 minutes

Age rating: R

Leaving on: April 30

If you find yourself leaning more towards martial art action movies, Ong Bak is definitely one to catch before it leaves Hulu. The first of three movies in the Ong Bak series takes place in the Thai village of Bang Nong Pradu where the statue of Buddha Ong-Bak is stolen. Local skilled fighter Ting (Tony Jaa) quests to locate his village's sacred monument, ending up in Bangkok where he comes face to face with former village resident Don (Wannakit Sirioput) who intends to sell the statue to the underworld. But he must act fast, as the statue's absence plunges his village into a threatening drought. Ong Bak rapidly became famous for its astoundingly intense fights and stunts, all of which are practical and, frankly, unbelievable.

Pacific Rim (2013)

Director: Guillermo del Toro

Runtime: 131 minutes

Age rating: PG-13

Leaving on: April 20

Pacific Rim is an apocalypse spectacle and a great streaming choice if you're a fan of sci-fi action. Directed by Guillermo del Toro, the mind behind the Oscar winners Pan's Labyrinth (2006) and The Shape of Water (2017), Pacific Rim is on the line between movie and theme park ride. When violent sea creatures called Kaiju start rising from the ocean, their presence brings on a war. In order to defeat the Kaiju, humans created Jaegers, giant robots that are still not enough to combat the monsters. To save the world from Kaiju domination, all hope rests on the shoulders of ex-pilot Raleigh Becket (Charlie Hunnam), rookie pilot Mako Mori (Rinko Kikuchi), and an old Jaeger robot.

Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

Director: Denis Villeneuve

Runtime: 164 minutes

Age rating: R

Leaving on: April 30

Taking place 30 years after the events of the original Blade Runner (1982), Villeneuve's sequel is a thrilling watch with a color palette and sound design to die for. Ryan Gosling is Officer K, a Blade Runner (ie, bounty hunter) for the LAPD who uncovers a long-hidden secret that could send the society into chaos. This pushes him to set out to look for former Blade Runner Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), who hasn't been seen for 30 years.