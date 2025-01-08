How to watch Sons of Ecstasy online – stream the Gravano documentary from anywhere

Gravano is a name you're going to be seeing a lot of over the coming months and years, with Training Day director Antoine Fuqua and The Sopranos writer Terence Winter said to be working on a TV series about former Mafia underboss Salvatore “Sammy the Bull” Gravano, and Sons of Ecstasy unpacks the ex-hitman's son's attempted takeover of the Arizona drug trade.

Not even a decade after turning informant on John Gotti, the head of the New York City's infamous Gambino crime family, after which he entered witness protection, Sammy the Bull upped sticks to Arizona, where the Gravanos embarked on a new business venture: ecstasy trafficking.

The thing was, "English" Shaun Attwood already had the market cornered. Cue a Breaking Bad-style feud in the desert, the best place to bury a body.

US viewers can watch Sons of Ecstasy on Max when it debuts on Thursday, January 9.

If you're keen to watch Sons of Ecstasy but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it.

Seeing as the documentary is currently exclusive to the US and Max no longer offers a free trial to new users, there's no way of watching Sons of Ecstasy free of charge.