Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream: how to watch Spanish Supercopa final online

Watch the Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream to see which of the Spanish giants will emerge victorious in the Supercopa final in Saudi Arabia. Below we have all the information on how to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

Click to read more about the Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream▼ Real Madrid may not have been at their best for much of the first half of the season but Carlo Ancelotti’s side have already won the UEFA Super Cup, the FIFA Intercontinental Cup and sit top of La Liga. Hitting form at the right time, Los Blancos reached the final with a hard-fought victory over Mallorca, with two goals in stoppage time sealing a 3-0 win. Seeking to win the Supercopa for the 14th time, they’ll also be desperate to avenge the 4-0 to Barca in October. After a strong start to the campaign, Barcelona have found it tough of late, winning just one of their last seven league fixtures and slipping to third in the table. Hansi Flick's side ended 2024 with defeats to Leganes and Atletico Madrid but bounced back with an impressive 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao to reach the final. Youngsters Gavi and Lamine Yamal grabbed the goals and both players will need to be at their best to overcome Madrid and land the Super Cup trophy for the 15th time. Here's where to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona live streams online and catch the Spanish Supercopa final from anywhere, including any free options.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Quick Guide Key dates Date: Sunday, January 12

Start time: 2pm ET / 7pm GMT Best live streams FREE: MatchTV (Russia)

ABC via Sling / ESPN+ (US)

How to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona for FREE

In Russia, lucky football fans can watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona free online via Russia's MatchTV.ru free streaming service.

Use a VPN to watch any Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream

How to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona live streams in the US

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream is on ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes in the States.

Can you watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona live streams in the UK?

Unfortunately, there will be no Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream in the UK as this fixture has not been chosen for television coverage.

When does Real Madrid vs Barcelona start? Real Madrid vs Barcelona kicks off at 2pm ET / 7pm GMT on Sunday, January 12, that's 6am AEST / 8am NZST for those in Australia and New Zealand.

Can I watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser and watch the 2024 Supercopa final on the go.

Official Real Madrid vs Barcelona broadcasters by region

Africa

The Spanish Supercopa 2025 broadcast rights for Africa are largely split between Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, and MBC. Residents of the following African countries can watch Spanish Supercopa 2025 live streams with a Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique subscription: Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Congo DR, Cote D'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Madagascar, Mali, Mauritius, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanada, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Swaziland, Togo. MBC has the Spanish Supercopa 2025 TV rights across these regions in Africa: Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Morocco, Somalia, Sudan, Tunisia. And in the following countries Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona will be available on both Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, and MBC: Chad, Djibouti, Mauritania,

Americas

Latin America The broadcast rights to the Spanish Supercopa 2025 in Latin America are split between Disney+ and DirectTV. DirectTV has the Spanish Supercopa 2025 TV rights across the following regions in Latin America: Argentina, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Chile, Colombia, Curacao, Ecuador, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad & Tobago, Uruguay, Venezuela. Residents of the following Latin American countries can watch Spanish Supercopa 2025 live streams with a Disney+ subscription: Brazil.

Europe

The Spanish Supercopa 2025 will be shown by various broadcasters and streaming services throughout Europe. You can check out specific information about your country below. Austria DAZN in Austria will show coverage of the Spanish Supercopa 2025. Bulgaria bTV Action/Voyo Sport has the rights to show Spanish Supercopa 2025 live broadcasts. Croatia You can watch the Spanish Supercopa 2025 on Arena Sport in Croatia. Cyprus You can view the Spanish Supercopa 2025 on Cablenet Sports 2 in Cyprus. Czechia The Spanish Supercopa 2025 will be shown on Nova Sport 4 in Czechia. Denmark Fans in Denmark can watch the Spanish Supercopa 2025 on Sport LIVE. France There will be coverage of Spanish Supercopa 2025 in France on L'Equipe Live Foot. Germany In Germany, the Spanish Supercopa 2025 rights are owned by DAZN. Netherlands In the Netherlands you'll need to tune into Ziggo Sport to watch the Spanish Supercopa 2025. Norway Norwegians wanting to watch the Spanish Supercopa 2025 should head to VG+. Poland In Poland the rights for the Spanish Supercopa 2025 are held by Eleven Sports. Serbia, Slovenia Arena Sport will show coverage of the Spanish Supercopa 2025 in Serbia and Slovenia. Spain In its native Spain the Supercopa 2025 will be shown by Movistar+. Sweden Swedes who fancy a bit of Spanish Supercopa 2025 action will need to switch to Sport Bladet Play. Switzerland Fans in Switzerland can watch the Spanish Supercopa 2025 on DAZN.

Asia

India FanCode is the Spanish Supercopa 2025 broadcaster for India. Indonesia Head to Vision+ in Indonesia for the rights to all the Spanish Supercopa 2025 games.

Middle East

MBC is the Spanish Supercopa 2025 broadcaster across the Middle East. You can watch the Spanish Supercopa 2025 live streams on MBC in the following Middle East countries: Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.