Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream: how to watch Spanish Supercopa final online

How-to
By
published

Los Blancos out for revenge after 4-0 defeat in the last Clasico

Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid celebrates after scoring a goal during the Spanish Super Cup semi-final to secure a place in Sunday&#039;s Barcelona vs Real Madrid Supercopa final 2025
(Image credit:  Ismael Adnan Yaqoob/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Watch the Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream to see which of the Spanish giants will emerge victorious in the Supercopa final in Saudi Arabia. Below we have all the information on how to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Quick Guide

Key dates

  • Date: Sunday, January 12
  • Start time: 2pm ET / 7pm GMT

Best live streams

How to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona for FREE

In Russia, lucky football fans can watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona free online via Russia's MatchTV.ru free streaming service.

Traveling outside Russia? Use ProtonVPN to unblock MatchTV and watch your usual Russian stream as if you were back at home in Moscow or Saint Petersburg.

Use a VPN to watch any Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream

ProtonVPN
Use ProtonVPN to watch your usual Supercopa final live stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Proton as one of the best VPNs for streaming (it has servers in Russia, too). There's support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently a tasty 64% off the 2-year plan with this deal.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona live streams in the US

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream is on ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes in the States.

ABC streams via Sling TV and Fubo in select local areas. Sling is the undoubtedly the cheaper option for Sunday's Spanish Supercopa final, with prices from £45.99/month – and you get your first month half price!

Watch Supercopa final on Sling (50% off)
Sling streams a ton of top-class soccer, including Sunday's Real Madrid vs Barcelona Supercopa finale. Sling Orange starts at $45.99/month and streams your local ABC, FOX and NBC channels (availability varies by market). Best of of all, you get your first month of Sing for half-price (so, just $26 if you choose the Orange plan). Nice.

On holiday outside of the US? A VPN will allow you to access your usual US subscription from abroad. We recommend NordVPN as the best overall streaming VPN.

Can you watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona live streams in the UK?

Unfortunately, there will be no Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream in the UK as this fixture has not been chosen for television coverage.

When does Real Madrid vs Barcelona start?

Real Madrid vs Barcelona kicks off at 2pm ET / 7pm GMT on Sunday, January 12, that's 6am AEST / 8am NZST for those in Australia and New Zealand.

Can I watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser and watch the 2024 Supercopa final on the go.

Official Real Madrid vs Barcelona broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Middle East

Adrian Back
Adrian Back

Adrian is a freelance journalist and copywriter based in the UK. He’s written about sport for a vast range of publications including World Soccer Magazine, Newsweek, Yahoo, FourFourTwo and Red Bull. Although he has covered everything from the NBA Finals and French Open, to the London Olympics and Formula 1 in Abu Dhabi, his great passion remains football – a sport he could write and talk about all day long.