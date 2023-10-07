Ireland vs Scotland live stream: how to watch Rugby World Cup 2023 online and for free

Watch a free Ireland vs Scotland live stream

Ireland vs Scotland preview

Pool B became the Group of Death long before Rugby World Cup 2023 kick-off and so it has proved, with Ireland vs Scotland now a winner-takes-all contest for a place in the quarter-finals. The Irish need to either win (meaning they would also top the group) or lose by seven points or fewer to progress, while nothing less than a win will see the Tartan Army through.

If anyone needed proof that Ireland are tournament favorites, Andy Farrell's side provided it a fortnight ago with its systematic 13-8 defeat of defending champions South Africa. The reigning Six Nations champions stood up with impressive resilience against the Springboks' so-called Bomb Squad of forwards, with Bundee Aki's line-breaking, Mack Hansen's try and captain Jonny Sexton's boot enough to put the Irish in the box seat. If Ireland top the pool they are likely to meet New Zealand next.

Scotland know their task – win. Deny Ireland a bonus point and they knock out tonight's opponents, too. Gregor Townsend's side struggled in the opening fixture against South Africa, but his team have since viewed this fixture as its vital one and looked impressive in dispatching Tonga 45-17. Captain Jamie Ritchie should return from injury, with Duhan van der Merwe a lethal finisher.

How to watch Ireland vs Scotland: live stream FREE in the U.K.

This and every 2023 Rugby World Cup match is being shown on ITV in the UK - both on traditional TV and online. This game starts at 8pm BST on ITV1. That means you can watch Ireland vs Scotland absolutely free on ITVX. ITVX is available on pretty much any device you can imagine, including smartphones, tablets, Smart TVs and all the big streaming devices. Outside the UK but still want to stream for free Downloading a VPN like ExpressVPN will let you do exactly that. Further instructions below.

How to watch Ireland vs Scotland from outside your country

Keep scrolling down this page for more information on the TV channels and streaming services you'll need to watch the Rugby World Cup in countries such as Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and the US.

However, if you happen to travel abroad over the couple of months the tournament is being played, you'll soon discover that you'll be blocked from watching your usual stream.

Thankfully, that's a problem that's easily solved if you install a VPN – a piece of user-friendly software that lets you effectively trick your laptop, phone or other streaming device into thinking it's back in your home country.

How to live stream Ireland vs Scotland in Australia

Wallabies games at RWC 2023 and the final are being shown for FREE on Channel 9. All other matches from the Rugby World Cup, including Ireland vs Scotland can be found on subscription streaming service Stan. Kick-off is at 6am AEDT on Sunday morning. A subscription to Stan Sport costs $15 per month (on top of a regular Stan sub, costing from $10 per month (new users get a 30-day FREE trial). Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch Ireland vs Scotland on Stan Sport from abroad.

How to watch Ireland vs Scotland in the US without cable

To watch this game in the US, your only option is to stream via NBC's Peacock service. Some games will also be on CNBC, but this isn't one of them. Fortunately, the Peacock price is one of the cheapest among all streaming services, starting at a super low $5.99 a month (or $11.99 if you want to ditch all ads). Outside of the rugby, it also carries loads of other great sports like EPL soccer, PGA Tour golf, college sports and WWE, as well as plenty of other original programming. If you subscribe to Peacock and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best. The live action starts at 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

How to watch Ireland vs Scotland: live stream in New Zealand