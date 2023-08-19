France vs Fiji live stream: how to watch 2023 Rugby World Cup warm-up game free online

Watch a France vs Fiji live stream

Looking for a free France vs Fiji live stream? The game is being shown FREE on TF1 in France. Use a VPN to unblock TF1 when travelling away from France. Prime Video has the rights in the UK. New subscribers can watch France vs Fiji using the 30-day free trial. In New Zealand the game is on Sky Sport, in the US it's on FloRugby, and in Canada it's on DAZN. Full details on how to watch France vs Fiji just below.

France vs Fiji preview

France's serious heads are on after Romain Ntamack's devastating injury news, which can only be unfortunate timing for Fiji, who are in line to get their first taste of Summer International rugby at the Stade de France. Rather than them us.

France and Scotland contested another thriller last weekend, which this time went the way of Les Bleus, but the victory came at a heavy price, with starting fly-half Ntamack set to miss the World Cup with a ruptured ACL. Matthieu Jalibert will likely take his place in the team, and with only one more warm-up game to play, he'll have to find his feet quickly.

Fabien Galthie's men started wonderfully, with Antoine Dupont impressing in particular, but the way they ran out of steam showed how much work they still have to do.

Fiji have steamrolled Japan, Samoa and Tonga in recent weeks to climb back into the top 10 in the world rankings, but it's this clash with France that Simon Raiwalui's men have really been waiting for.

Having been drawn into the friendliest-looking Rugby World Cup group of them all, the Flying Fijians have a golden chance of making it to the knockouts for the first time since 2007, so they'll want to squeeze everything they can out of this meeting with one of the world's top teams. Here's how to watch a free France vs Fiji live stream today, wherever you are.

How to watch France vs Fiji: live stream rugby for FREE

How to watch France vs Fiji from outside your country

For broadcast and streaming details in more rugby-mad countries like the UK, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, the US and Canada, just scroll down the page. Everything you need to know is there, including details of who's showing France vs Fiji.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from anywhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

Use a VPN to watch a France vs Fiji live stream from anywhere:

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to use a VPN to watch France vs Fiji

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'France' for TF1.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - TF1 for French rugby fans abroad.

How to watch France vs Fiji: live stream rugby for free in the UK

Try Amazon Prime FREE for 30-days

Amazon has the rights to broadcast the 2023 rugby Summer Internationals in the UK, so Prime Video members can live stream all the action at no additional cost. France vs Fiji kicks off at 8.05pm BST on Saturday evening. You can live stream France vs Fiji from your phone or tablet or any smart device with the Amazon Prime Video app. An Amazon Prime membership costs £95 per year or £8.99 per month. A subscription will get you access to Amazon's library of TV shows and films, as well as unlimited one-day delivery on Amazon orders from the UK, and can be cancelled at any time. New users can sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial with full access to live sports coverage and free one-day delivery during that time. Away from the UK but still want to watch the rugby on your Prime account? Your best option is to download and install a VPN and then connect to the UK.

How to watch France vs Fiji: live stream rugby in New Zealand

Sky Sport is the place to watch France vs Fiji, along with every 2023 Summer International game, in New Zealand. Just be warned that kick-off is scheduled for 7.05am NZST on Sunday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can also tune in online using the country's Sky Go service. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, France vs Fiji is also being shown live via the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day FREE trial.

How to watch France vs Fiji: live stream rugby in the US without cable

Rugby fans in the US can watch France vs Fiji, as well as every other 2023 rugby Summer International, on dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby. Kick-off is set for 3.05pm ET / 12.05pm PT on Saturday afternoon. A monthly FloRugby subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150. Both packages give you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and American Football, all of which can be streamed on a range of devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.

How to watch France vs Fiji in South Africa

In South Africa, SuperSport is showing France vs Fiji and every other 2023 rugby Summer International. Kick-off is set for 9.05pm SAST on Saturday night. If you're not going to be able to watch on your TV, you can also tune in via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

How to watch France vs Fiji: live stream rugby in Australia

In Australia, rugby fans can watch France vs Fiji on Stan Sport, which is live streaming every 2023 rugby Summer International, ad-free. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial. Just be warned that kick-off is set for the brutal time of 5.05am AEST in the early hours of Sunday morning. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Stan Sport, you can use the No.1 rugby VPN to tap into its coverage from wherever you are.

How to live stream France vs Fiji: watch rugby in Canada