How to watch Dark Side of Reality TV online

What does it take to survive Survivor? How real are The Real Housewives? How hellish is Hell’s Kitchen? These are just some of the questions answered in Vice’s new documentary series, so keep reading as we explain how to watch Dark Side of Reality TV online from anywhere.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiere: Tuesday, September 3 TV broadcast: Vice TV at 9pm ET/PT US stream: Vice TV via Sling Use NordVPN to watch any stream

After exposing the less talked about sides of pro-wrestling, American football and comedy, the Dark Side franchise sets its sights on reality TV. Promising to deep dive into some of TV’s most iconic reality shows, the series will go behind the scenes of some of TV’s most iconic moments.

The series opener will look at makeover show The Swan, which tricked contestants into plastic surgery, before episode two focuses on Kid Nation, in which an experiment to see if children could form their own society descended into predictable chaos. Later, audiences can also enjoy episodes on Joe Millionaire and the go behind the memes of the iconically abusive Hell’s Kitchen.

The glue that always holds Dark Side episodes together is the volume of interviews with those involved and Reality TV looks to be no different, with interviewees including plastic surgeon Dr. Terry Dubrow, Celebrity Apprentice contestant Omarosa Manigault Newman and OG Real Housewife Vicki Gunvalson.

The latest series from the outstanding documentary franchise looks to be packed full of jaw dropping revelations. So keep reading our guide on how to watch Dark Side of Reality TV online and from anywhere.

How to watch Dark Side of Reality TV in the US

How to watch Dark Side of Reality TV in the US

Dark Side of Reality TV will go out on Vice TV in the US, with the premiere set for 9pm ET/PT on Tuesday, September 3. However, if you’ve cut the cord and want to watch Dark Side of Reality TV live online, we recommend tuning in to Vice TV via Sling TV channels. Packages would usually cost you from $40 a month. But right now Sling TV has a promotional offer where you get the first month half-price. Sling Orange is ideal for sports fans and young families, offering three ESPN channels, Motortrend, and the Disney Channel, while Sling Blue is your best bet if you're into great TV dramas and documentaries, with National Geographic, Discovery, SyFy, and FX. New or existing subscribers to US streaming services can still access the platform of their choice from abroad, too - all you need is the help of a good VPN. You can also watch Vice TV live on Philo and Fubo, both of which offer new users a 7-day free trial.

How to watch Dark Side of Reality TV from anywhere

How to watch Dark Side of Reality TV online from anywhere

If you’re traveling abroad when Dark Side of Reality TV airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access your usual on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Dark Side of Reality TV from anywhere.

How to watch Dark Side of Reality TV around the world

Can I watch Dark Side of Reality TV online in Canada?

Crave is the usual home for the Dark Side... franchise in Canada. There's no word yet on when Dark Side of Reality TV might air, but when it does, we imagine that'll be the streaming home. There are three subscription options available: Basic with Ads at CA$9.99 a month (plus tax), Standard with Ads for CA$14.99, and the ad-free Premium Plan, which is CA$19.99. You can save around 15% when you opt for an annual subscription too. But first, you can take advantage of Crave's 7-day free trial if you’re new to the service. Crave offers classic HBO series, on-demand movies, Crave originals and Showtime content, including addictive TV shows like The Gloaming, Dexter, and 30 Rock, in addition to the latest Max releases, such as True Detective: Night Country. For now, US viewers travelling North of the border can use a VPN to tune in as you normally would.

Can I watch Dark Side of Reality TV online in the UK?

Previous seasons of the Dark Side... franchise have aired on Channel 4 in the UK and while there's no release date yet, we'd expect the same for Dark Side of Reality TV (2024). It's a completely FREE service (just sign up with an email address and a UK postcode – e.g. SW1P 2TX). American in the UK? If you want to catch Dark Side of reality TV whilst traveling abroad you'll need to download NordVPN. Prefer to watch without ads? You could opt for a Channel 4 Plus subscription. It costs £3.99 a month, but before you pay a thing, you can try out the 14-day free trial. The Channel 4 streaming service is available on your laptop, or via apps for the likes of Android, iOS, PS5, Xbox, Roku and Amazon Fire.



Can I watch Dark Side of Reality TV online in Australia?

While there's no release date set in Australia just yet, Dark Side, along with other Vice programming, usually airs on the free-to-use SBS On Demand. As well as apps for Android and iOS, you can access SBS On Demand on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV stick, Apple TV and most smart TVs. Traveling in Australia? Don't worry if you're in the country from overseas and want to catch your usual stream – just grab a VPN and tune in as if you were back at home.

What you need to know about Dark Side of Reality TV

Dark Side of Reality TV episode schedule

Episode 1: "The Swan" – Tuesday, September 3

– Tuesday, September 3 Episode 2: "Kid Nation" – Tuesday, September 10

– Tuesday, September 10 Episode 3: "Joe Millionaire" – Tuesday, September 17

– Tuesday, September 17 Episode 4: "The Surreal Life" – Tuesday, September 24

– Tuesday, September 24 Episode 5: "Hell's Kitchen" – Tuesday, October 1

Who features in Dark Side of Reality TV? Dark Side of Reality TV will feature interviews with a whole host of people whose lives have been entwined with the cameras, including: Plastic surgeon Dr. Terry Dubrow

Apprentice star Omarosa Manigault Newman

Original 'housewife' Vicki Gunvalson

What can we expect from Dark Side of Reality TV The official synopsis from Vice reads: "The latest extension of VICE TV’s record-breaking Dark Side franchise, Dark Side of Reality TV [...] looks behind the scenes at the most prolific and iconic reality shows of our day - from Survivor to the Housewives franchises, Hell's Kitchen and beyond [...] With the “Reality Reckoning” dominating headlines and Bravocons across America revealing what is really happening behind the birkin-bag-clad-confessionals, comes VICE TV's Dark Side of Reality TV [...] We dive deep beyond the infamous makeovers, romances and eliminations that helped define an entire TV genre, to bring you stories you've never heard before from producers, contestants and crew, painting a realer version of the reality world." Peter Gaffney, Interim President, Global TV, VICE Media: "Dark Side of Reality TV is a natural extension for the Dark Side franchise. It will take audiences deeper into the iconic reality moments as only VICE would, from the first tribal council on Survivor, up until the recent controversial revelations coming from the Real Housewives. We’re extremely excited to launch this as the latest iteration in our Dark Side franchise at a time when the genre’s influence is more pervasive than ever."

Are there other Dark Side of... series? The Dark Side... franchise began with the pro-wrestling focused Dark Side of the Ring in 2019. It has since been joined by Dark Side of Football, Dark Side of the 90s, Dark Side of Comedy, Dark Side of the 200s and the upcoming Dark Side of Reality TV. Each episodic series tells the dark and largely untold stories behind each iteration's focus, using thorough research, interviews with key figures and re-enactments of events.