How to watch Chicago PD season 12 online from anywhere – stream new series of cop drama

Watch Chicago PD season 12 online

Chicago Police Department's Sergeant Hank Voight may have survived his traumatic kidnapping at the end of the last season, but it's clearly affected his mental health. US viewers can tune in to Chicago PD live on NBC. Read on for how to watch Chicago PD season 12 online from anywhere with a VPN.

With Chicago's streets a safer after the vanquishing of the serial killer that ravaged the city in the last series, show stalwart Voight (Jason Beghe) must now face his own demons. It's not helped by the fact that trusted colleague Hailey Upton was last seen making her exit for O'Hare Airport. Luckily, a familiar face is ready to help him get back on the horse.

Freshening things up at the station for Chicago PD season 12 are two new faces – Officer Kiana Cook (Toya Turner) and Chief Charlie Reid (Shawn Hatosy). The former is a headstrong rookie looking to make her mark, while Reid is an experienced and calming influence. Just what Voight needs.

Love Chicago Fire and Chicago Med? Read on – we have all the information on where to watch Chicago PD season 12 online and stream every episode from wherever you are.

How to watch Chicago PD season 12 online in the US

How to watch Chicago PD online from outside your country

If you’re traveling abroad when Chicago PD season 12 airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

How to watch Chicago PD season 12 online in Canada

In Canada, Citytv is airing Chicago PD season 12 at the same time as it goes out south of the border at 10pm ET/PT on Wednesday nights. Or stream it on demand via Citytv.com using your provider login credentials. For cord cutters, there's the Citytv Plus channel via Amazon Prime to watch the show on-demand. It’s free to new subscribers for the first seven days and then CA$4.99 per month thereafter. US viewer currently traveling in Canada? Download a VPN to connect to your streaming service back home and watch Chicago PD no matter where you are.

Can I watch Chicago PD season 12 online in the UK?

Chicago PD is broadcast by Sky Witness in the UK. But you'll need to be patient – generally the new series starts around three months later than it does across the Atlantic. Visiting the UK from the US? Get a VPN to let you effortlessly connect to your usual streaming services, from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Chicago PD season 12 online in Australia

The brand new season 12 of Chicago PD is among the listings of Foxtel One. Episodes go out at 8.30pm AEST on Thursdays from September 26. If you don't already get Foxtel channels, you have the option to sign up for either of the Binge (from $25 a month with first seven days free) or Foxtel Now (from $35 a month after a 10-fay free trial) streaming services. American or Canadian in Australia wanting to watch Chicago PD on your usual service? Use a VPN to stream it Down Under.

Chicago PD season 12 cast

Jason Beghe as Sergeant Hank Voight

Patrick John Flueger as Officer Adam Ruzek

LaRoyce Hawkins as Officer Kevin Atwater

Amy Morton as Sergeant Trudy Platt

Nina Chapman as Assistant State Attorney

Marina Squerciati as Officer Kim Burgess

Benjamin Levy Aguilar as Officer Dante Torres

Toya Turner as Officer Kiana Cook

Shawn Hatosy as Chief Charlie Reid

Michael Gaston as Chief Patrick O'Neal

Chicago PD season 12 episode guide

Season 12 of Chicago PD is expected to include 22 new episodes. The first five have been given names and broadcast dates as per the schedule below:

Episode 1 – Ten Ninety-Nine: Wednesday, September 25

– Ten Ninety-Nine: Wednesday, September 25 Episode 2 – Blood Bleeds Blue: Wednesday, October 2

– Blood Bleeds Blue: Wednesday, October 2 Episode 3 – The After: Wednesday, October 9

– The After: Wednesday, October 9 Episode 4 – The Off Switch: Wednesday, October 16

– The Off Switch: Wednesday, October 16 Episode 5 – Water and Honey: Wednesday, October 23