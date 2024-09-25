How to watch Chicago Med season 10 online from anywhere – stream new series of medical drama

Watch Chicago Med season 10 online

It's all hands on deck at the Gaffney Medical for Chicago Med season 10, as the hospital prepares for a wave of new patients from a closing unit nearby. US viewers can tune in live on NBC or via Sling TV. Read on for how to watch Chicago Med season 10 online from anywhere with a VPN.

Gaffney's top dog Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) certainly has her work cut out in the coming episodes of Chicago Med, as she has to manage the massive new workload along with the loss of expert surgeon Dr Marcel and introduction of the prickly Dr Caitlin Lenox (Sarah Ramos) and down-to-earth pediatrician Dr John Frost (Darren Barnet).

Meanwhile, there's the small matter of the accusations hanging over the head of Dr Mitch Ripley (Luke Mitchell) still to resolve. It looks like he'll be taking a little time away from the emergency room while others at the hospital play judge and jury around his alleged assault. And where does that leave his budding relationship with Dr Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram)?

Keep reading below – we have all the information on where to watch Chicago Med season 10 online and stream every episode from wherever you are.

How to watch Chicago Med season 10 online in the US

How to watch Chicago Med online from outside your country

If you’re traveling abroad when Chicago Med season 10 airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Chicago Med from anywhere:

How to watch Chicago Med season 10 online in Canada

In Canada, Citytv is airing Chicago Med season 10 at the same time as it goes out south of the border at 8pm ET/PT on Wednesday nights. Or stream it on demand via Citytv.com using your provider login credentials. For cord cutters, there's the Citytv Plus channel via Amazon Prime to watch the show on-demand. It’s free to new subscribers for the first seven days and then CA$4.99 per month thereafter. US viewer currently traveling in Canada? Download a VPN to connect to your streaming service back home and watch Chicago Med no matter where you are.

Can I watch Chicago Med season 10 online in the UK?

Chicago Med is broadcast by Sky Witness in the UK. But you'll need to be patient – generally the new series starts around three months later than it does across the Atlantic. Visiting the UK from the US? Get a VPN to let you effortlessly connect to your usual streaming services, from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch Chicago Med season 10 online in Australia?

There's good news and bad news Down Under. The bad is that there has not yet been a premiere date announced for Chicago Med season 10 in Australia. It probably won't be for around five to six month after the US start date. The good news is that, when it does arrive, we're expecting it to be available to stream absolutely FREE! Like seasons 7, 8 and 9, it should be hitting the 9Now streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices. American or Canadian in Australia wanting to watch Chicago Med on your usual service? Use a VPN to stream it Down Under.

Can I watch Chicago Med season 10 for free? US viewers can watch new episodes of Chicago Med season 10 for free the day after broadcast on the NBC website and app. You can also watch NBC on Fubo with the OTT provider's 7-day free trial. Canadians can watch free with a 7-day trial to Citytv Plus. When Chicago Med season 10 eventually lands in Australia, it will be free to stream on the 9Now streaming service.

Chicago Med season 10 cast

S. Epatha Merkerson as Sharon Goodwin

Oliver Platt as Dr Daniel Charles

Marlyne Barrett as Maggie Lockwood

Steven Weber as Dr Dean Archer

Jessy Schram as Dr Hannah Asher

Luke Mitchell as Dr Mitch Ripley

Darren Barnet as Dr John Frost

Sarah Ramos as Dr Caitlin Lenox

Jeremy Shouldis as Dr Marty Peterson

Brennan Brown as Dr Sam Abrams

Henderson Wade as Dr Loren Johnson

Lorena Diaz as Nurse Doris

Marie Tredway as Nurse Trini

Amanda Marcheschi as Nurse Dina

John Earl Jelks as Dr Dennis Washington

Sophia Ali as Dr Zola Ahmad

Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut as Dr Naomi Howard

Chicago Med season 10 episode guide

Season 10 of Chicago Med is expected to include 22 new episodes. The first six have been given names and broadcast dates as per the schedule below:

Episode 1 – Sink or Swim: Wednesday, September 25

– Sink or Swim: Wednesday, September 25 Episode 2 – Bite Your Tongue: Wednesday, October 2

– Bite Your Tongue: Wednesday, October 2 Episode 3 – Trust Fall: Wednesday, October 9

– Trust Fall: Wednesday, October 9 Episode 4 – Blurred Lines: Wednesday, October 16

– Blurred Lines: Wednesday, October 16 Episode 5 – Bad Habits: Wednesday, October 23

– Bad Habits: Wednesday, October 23 Episode 6 – Forget Me Not: Tuesday, October 30