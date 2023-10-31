Bournemouth vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch the Carabao Cup fourth round online and on TV from anywhere

Watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool live stream

You can watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool on ESPN+ in the U.S.. In Canada, the game will be shown on DAZN. In the Australia and New Zealand, the match is being televised on beIN Sports Connect, while Carabao Cup fans in India can tune in via FanCode. In the U.K., meanwhile, it's only available to listen on the radio via talkSPORT.

Remember to use a VPN if you're trying to watch your local stream from abroad. Full details on how to watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool where you are just below.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool preview

Bournemouth has had a tough start to the season, but newish manager Andoni Iraola will hope the 2-1 defeat of Burnley – a first in 10 attempts in the Premier League – at the weekend can spark some momentum at Dean Court. The Basque boss has struggled to implement his aggressive high press but Philip Billing's long-range winner was vital to keeping the Dorset natives happy ahead of successive fixtures against Liverpool and Man City in the Carabao Cup and Premier League respectively. The former competition has actually been a source of positive while the Cherries awaited a first league win, having previously dispatched Championship sides Swansea and Stoke. Though Iraola is likely to again shuffle his pack, Antoine Semenyo has been a regular no matter the competition.

Liverpool, meanwhile, has started the 2023/24 season in better form than many expected after last term's travails and having to build almost an entire midfield during the summer transfer window. Jurgen Klopp's side has lost just one of 14 games in all competitions – even that was a 2-1 defeat to Tottenham that featured much VAR controversy – with new signing Dominik Szoboszlai a particularly impressive addition. The Hungarian scored a thunderbolt in the Reds' 3-1 third-round defeat of Leicester and the recently turned 23-year-old should again feature, though whether 10-goal top scorer Mo Salah gets a rest for the nine-time winners remains to be seen. Darwin Nunez, the very definition of footballing chaos theory, is another likely to play.

Follow our guide to get a Bournemouth vs Liverpool live stream and watch the Carabao Cup fourth round online from anywhere.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool: live stream in the U.S. without cable

Soccer fans can watch a Bournemouth vs Liverpool live stream on ESPN+ in the US, with kick-off set for 3.45pm ET / 12.45pm PT on Wednesday afternoon. ESPN+ is only $10.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. You'll save even more if you pay for a year in advance – that costs $109.99 for 12 months. But there's even better value to be had if you grab ESPN+ as part of the big Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live coverage, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalogue, featuring content from Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and more – plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers. And the cost is super reasonable - for all that content, you only pay $14.99 a month for the Disney Plus bundle. If you subscribe to ESPN+ or any other U.S. streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Bournemouth vs Liverpool in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away traveling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

The best VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. VPNs are also really easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream Bournemouth vs Liverpool from anywhere:

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Can I watch a Bournemouth vs Liverpool live stream in the U.K.?

Unfortunately, football fans in the U.K. won't be able to watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday because it's not one of the games picked by tournament broadcaster Sky Sports to be shown live.

The big match will, however, be available for radio listeners to follow all the action via live commentary courtesy of talkSPORT.

Remember, if you're traveling in the U.K. now and want to watch your regular subscription from your home country just like you would at home, pick up an ExpressVPN trial for 30 days and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch the Carabao Cup online in Canada

DAZN is the place to watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool in the Carabao Cup fourth round. Kick-off is set for 3.45pm ET / 12.45pm PT on Wednesday. DAZN costs just CA$29.99 a month or $199.99 a year, which is a bargain seeing as it's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of the Champions League, Europa League and EFL soccer and WTA tennis! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

How to watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool: live stream Carabao Cup in Australia

beIN Sports has the rights to Carabao Cup matches, with Bournemouth vs Liverpool set to kick-off at 6.45am AEDT early on Thursday morning. If you don't have it as part of a pay TV package, you can also sign up to beIN Sports as a standalone subscription, costing $14.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE seven-day trial. As well as the EFL Championship, beIN Sport has the rights to Ligue 1, Serie A, Bundesliga and EFL football. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool: live stream the Carabao Cup in New Zealand

beIN Sports also has the rights to show the Carabao Cup in New Zealand, with Bournemouth vs Liverpool set to kick-off at 8.45am AEDT on Thursday morning. If you don't have it as part of a pay TV package, you can also sign up to beIN Sports as a standalone subscription, costing $14.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE seven-day trial. As well as the EFL Championship, beIN Sport has the rights to Lige 1, Serie A, Bundesliga and EFL football. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool: live stream the Carabao Cup online in India