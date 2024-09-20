Aston Villa vs Wolves live stream: how to watch Premier League 2024/25 online from anywhere

There are both Premier League points and Midlands bragging rights to be played for in this local derby

Watch Aston Villa vs Wolves live streams as these two Midlands sides go head-to-head in Birmingham. Below we have all the information on how to watch Aston Villa vs Wolves from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

Aston Villa have continued last season's good form with three wins out of four so far. Unai Emery's side lost to Arsenal, but have beaten West Ham, Leicester, and came from behind to dispatch Everton last weekend, so will come into this game confident of making it three Premier League wins in a row. However, today's opponents have a good record at Villa Park, only losing once there in the last five visits.

Wolves have just one point so far this season, but their poor run of form goes back much further than that. Gary O'Neil's side have won just once in their last 14 Premier League games – a 2-1 victory over Luton back in April – drawing three and losing the other 10. A midweek trip to Brighton in the Carabao Cup also ended in defeat, which won't have helped the mood around Molineux, but form often goes out the window when it comes to local derbies.

Here's where to watch Aston Villa vs Wolves live streams online and catch the Premier League 2024/25 action from anywhere.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Wolves live streams in the US

The Aston Villa vs Wolves live stream is on the Peacock streaming service only in the US.

The Peacock price is starts at $7.99 a month and you can get 12 months for the price of 10 by opting for an annual plan.

Peacock is available on a wide range of devices. As web-based service on PCs and laptops, it's also compatible with: iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, Vizio Smartcast, select LG smart TVs, and Xfinity Flex 4K.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Wolves live streams in the UK

Unfortunately, there will be no Aston Villa vs Wolves live stream in the UK as this fixture is subject to the 3pm Saturday blackout.

Sky Sports (128), TNT Sports (52) and Amazon Prime Video (20) have 200 televised matches between them this season, but Aston Villa vs Wolves isn't one of them.

Official Aston Villa vs Wolves broadcasters by region

When does Aston Villa vs Wolves start?

Aston Villa vs Wolves kicks off at 10am ET / 3pm BST on Saturday, September 21.

Can I watch Aston Villa vs Wolves on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all Premier League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@PremierLeague), Instagram (@PremierLeague), TikTok (@PremierLeague) and YouTube (@PremierLeague).

