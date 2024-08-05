How to watch Canoe Sprint at Olympics 2024: free live streams and key dates

How-to
By
published

Canoe sprint broadcasters, TV channels and free streams

Lisa Carrington of New Zealand competes in the K1 W 200 final race and win the gold medal during day 5 of the 2023 ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics
(Image credit: Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images)
Jump to:

Watch canoe sprint at Olympics 2024 as the fastest paddlers in canoes and kayaks glide their way towards gold. Below we have all the information on how to watch canoe sprint at the 2024 Paris Olympics from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and free streams.

There's a bit of a fresh look to the canoe sprint line-up at this year's games, with the men's two-berth 1000m events getting chopped to half the length to match the women's versions in those vessels. And the 200m kayak sprints have been removed from the programme entirely.

What isn't new is the presence of New Zealand's most successful Olympian, Lisa Carrington. She has the chance to take her medal tally to a remarkable nine, as she competes in three kayak sprint events in Paris. Outside of Carrington's achievements, Tokyo's gold medals were spread between nations including Australia, Cuba, China and the US. It means that everybody's second-favorite athlete may well be Saman Soltani — the Iranian has been selected to compete for the official Refugee Olympic Team in Paris.

Here's where to watch canoe sprint and 2024 Olympics live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch canoe sprint at Olympics 2024 Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Event dates: August 6 – 10
  • Daily start: 3.30am ET / 8.30am BST
  • Finals dates: August 8 – 10

Best free streams

FREE canoe sprint Olympics 2024 live stream broadcasters

You can watch canoe sprint at Olympics 2024 for free with English language commentary on the BBC and iPlayer in the UK, RTÉ in Ireland, CBC in Canada and Channel 9 in Australia.

Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service in Australia have the most comprehensive Olympics 2024 free-to-air coverage of all.

You can watch almost every session from every single 2024 Olympic event live and on demand through dedicated channels on the 9Now streaming service, including Olympic canoe sprint.

Other, non-English language Olympics free streams can be found on ORF (Austria), RTBF (Belgium), VRT (Belgium), RDS (Canada), Chilevision (Chile), Caracol (Colombia), DR (Denmark), France TV (France), RAI (Italy), Yle (Finland), ARD (Germany), ZDF (Germany), RUV (Iceland), JioCinema (India), TV3 (Lithuania), NOS (Netherlands), NRK (Norway), TVP (Poland), SABC (South Africa), RTVE (Spain), SNRT (Morocco), Canal 5 (Mexico) and the SRG SSR channels (Switzerland).

Use a VPN to watch Olympic canoe sprint for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Olympics 2024 stream

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual Olympics 2024 free stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 60% off with this deal.

View Deal

How to watch canoe sprint Olympic 2024 live streams in the US

The canoe sprint live stream from Olympics 2024 is on Peacock and a combination of CNBC, E! and USA Network in the US.

Broadcast rights to the 2024 Paris Olympics belong to NBC. All Olympics 2024 sessions are available to watch on Peacock. Select events will also be on the NBC, USA, MSNBC and other NBC cable channels.

If you don't have cable, Peacock is the best option. You'll need a subscription to the ad-supported Peacock Premium which is $7.99 per month, or ad-less Peacock Plus which is $13.99 per month.

How to watch canoe sprint Olympic 2024 live streams in the UK and Europe

While many public and national TV broadcasters have the TV and live stream rights to the Paris Olympic Games in the UK and Europe, it's the Discovery Plus subscription service that offers comprehensive coverage across the region.

Plans start at £6.99 per month, or the local equivalent, with 3,800 hours of live coverage across 55 channels. There's also a special offer running until 10 August where new subscribers pay £3.99 per month until the end of 2024.

The BBC and RTE are the places for free Olympics 2024 live streams in the UK and Ireland. You can find a list of other public broadcasters with Olympics 2024 broadcast rights across Europe in the Rest of the World section below.

Official Olympic canoe sprint broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

Can I watch 2024 Olympic canoe sprint for free?

Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland and many other nations listed have free Olympics 2024 coverage as well as subscription broadcasters.

Those in Australia and Canada can watch almost every session of every Olympics 2024 event for free on 9Now and CBC. That will very likely include canoe sprint free live streams.

Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the 2024 Olympics free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is the canoe sprint at the 2024 Olympics?

The 2024 Olympic canoe sprint takes place between August 6 – 10. Start times are at approximately 3.30am ET / 8.30am BST each day.

The 2024 Olympic canoe sprint medal days and finals are on August 8, 9 and 10.

Can I watch 2024 Olympic canoe sprint on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024 Olympic Games events on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@Olympics), Instagram (@Olympics), TikTok (@Olympics) and YouTube (@Olympics).

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Dan Sung
Dan Sung
How to Watch Editor

Dan is How to Watch Editor at Future. His job is to make sure our readers (and our staff) know how to watch their favourite sports and entertainment online and on TV wherever they go. Dan has worked in tech journalism for over a decade, writing for Tech Digest, Pocket-lint, MSN Tech, Wareable and What Hi-Fi? as well as freelancing for T3, Metro and the Independent. Dan has a keen interest in playing and watching football. He has also written about it for the Observer and FourFourTwo and ghost authored John Toshack's autobiography, Toshack's Way.