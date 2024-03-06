Google TV is now streaming over 35 Oscar nominee movies for free – here’s the full list

We have good news for those that have access to Google TV: ahead of this weekend's 96th Academy Awards (which will take place on March 10), you'll be able to stream more than 35 previous Oscar nominees for free.

We first heard about the news that the titles would be made available in time for the Oscars yesterday, but we now have confirmation and the full list of movies that will be available (see below), which includes blockbuster favorites including Forrest Gump and The Big Short.

There's a slight catch, though. While all the Oscar-nominated and winning films will be available to watch for free, you'll have to put up with ads.

The full list of past Oscar nominees you can watch for free on Google TV:

(Image credit: Google)

There are also 2024 Oscar-nominated titles that you can pay to watch, including: Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon, Barbie, Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers, Past Lives, The Zone of Interest, The Color Purple, The Creator, Napoleon, Golda, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning, Elemental, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Flamin' Hot.

Google TV has also added a collection of Oscar-winning movies with actresses and female directors from throughout the years, including Women Talking, I,Tonya and Monster's Ball, to mark this week's International Women's Day (March 8).

For more Oscar-related content, check out everything new on Max and everything new on Netflix to keep the blockbuster streaming marathon going.

(Image credit: Google)