Google TV tipped to make over 30 free movies available in time for the Oscars

The 2024 Academy Awards are happening this Sunday night, March 10 – and Google is reportedly celebrating the occasion by making more than 30 Oscar-nominated and Oscar-winning movies available to watch for free, with adverts, on Google TV.

This comes from the team at Android Authority: apparently there will be several content collections themed around the awards show, including one tied to Women's History month, covering movies that have been recognized by the Academy in the past.

According to Android Authority, fans of the Academy Awards with access to a Google TV screen will also be able to watch the Countdown to Oscars: On the Red Carpet Live pre-show on the ABC News Live channel. That's airing on Sunday night.

In terms of more recent films, the likes of Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon, and Barbie will also be promoted on Google TV. However, you'll have to pay to watch these, as is the case on alternative platforms from the likes of Apple and Amazon.

Watch the Oscar nominees

Oppenheimer is up for plenty of awards (Image credit: Universal Pictures)

For now, we only have the one report to go off, so we're not sure on the full list of movies, or which countries they'll be available in. We've reached out to Google for some confirmation on the details, and will update you when we hear back.

However, from what we know already, it seems to be the perfect way to get into the right mood for the March 10 show at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. This year is the 96th year of the Oscars, and a host of stars are guaranteed to be in attendance.

If you want to make up your own mind about the movies on this year's shortlist, our guide to where to watch the Oscar Best Picture nominees has you covered. Ten movies in total have been nominated, including Barbie and Oppenheimer (of course).

On Sunday, everything gets underway at 4pm PT / 7pm ET / 11pm GMT, which is 10am AEDT on Monday, March 11. In the meantime, keep checking in on Google TV on your television or streaming device for these movie selections.