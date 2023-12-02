Garcia vs Duarte live stream: how to watch boxing today from anywhere, full fight card, start time, undercard soon

Watch Garcia vs Duarte live stream

You can watch the Ryan Garcia vs Oscar Duarte live stream on sports streaming service DAZN today. It has worldwide rights in over 200 countries to tonight's action at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Full details on how to watch Garcia vs Duarte on TV, live stream, plus the full fight card, are just below, including how to watch from anywhere with a VPN if you're abroad. The main card gets going in a few hours.

The atmosphere is building in Houston, Texas, for one of the fight cards of the year and the undercard will begin in a couple of hours. Garcia again criticized his own promoters at the weigh-in, calling out Bernard Hopkins for suggesting only Golden Boy Promotions knows whether he'll continue after this fight.

"My coach [Derrick James] and my team do," he said. "Everybody that grinds with me, day in and day out, are the ones who decide. Ultimately, God decides, not him." Oscar de la Hoya had his head in his heads at that suggestion, but it's only served to increase the interest in KingRy's return to the ring.

Swipe to scroll horizontally FREE live stream: Azteca 7 (MEX) Watch your local stream from overseas with ExpressVPN Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023 (today) Start time (main card): 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am GMT (Dec. 3) / 12pm AEDT (Dec. 3) Main event time: 11.15 am ET / 8.15pm PT / 4.15am GMT (Dec. 3) / 3.15pm AEDT (Dec. 3)

Garcia vs Duarte: preview

The big fight between Ryan Garcia vs Oscar Duarte is a fascinating contest. KingRy is fighting at light welterweight for the first time following his first professional defeat to Gervonta Davis last time out and Duarte – nicknamed la Migraña, the Migraine – will be hoping to cause another headache for the social media star as he seeks a 12th straight stoppage. Don't miss the action this evening.

The fallout from Garcia's defeat to Davis at a catchweight continues, more than six months on from their bout. The question over whether Garcia 'quit' or not after failing to rise from a body shot on the referee's count of 10 has raged, while he is in a legal dispute with his own promoters – Oscar de la Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions – over whether he can end their agreement.

Taking umbrage with something Golden Boy chief Bernard Hopkins said recently, Garcia spat back: "I'm just tired, like, how does your own team talk s**t about you?" For all the commercial appeal and social media followers Garcia has, he needs to focus on the task in hand and get back to winning ways against a tricky opponent, especially as he moves up to 140lbs for the the first time.

Duarte may not be the biggest name, but the Mexican-born American is battle-hardened and has fought twice this year already. The 27-year-old has stopped his last 11 opponents and has only one defeat on his resumé, a 2019 loss to Adrian Estrella for the vacant WBC Continental Americas lightweight.

Duarte has heavy hands and will look to get on the inside and target the Garcia body where there is a perceived weakness after that Tank Davis defeat. If he can avoid Garcia's lightning speed, then he has a puncher's chance, but KingRy still remains the favorite.

Here's how to watch a Garcia vs Duarte live stream today, no matter where you happen to be in the world.

Want more brawling? Here's how to watch UFC live streams

Garcia vs Duarte free live stream

For such a big ticket boxing event, it won't surprise you to know that most countries have only subscription options for the Garcia vs Duarte fight. That said as a Mexican-born fighter, there's plenty of interest in Duarte in his birth land and that means a spot on the national streaming station. So, the good news is that there is that you can watch a Garcia vs Duarte free live stream on Azteca 7. Obviously, this is a Mexico-only stream and you will find yourself geo-blocked if you try to tune in from elsewhere. However... Mexicans away from home can use a VPN to watch Garcia vs Duarte free on Azteca 7 from abroad. Details on how to do that just below...

How to live stream Garcia vs Duarte from abroad

If you're abroad and discover that your usual coverage is geo-blocked, then the only alternative that we know is to use a VPN to dial back to your home country that is showing the fight.

The software is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. Here's how to get started.

Use a VPN to live stream Garcia vs Duarte anywhere:

Never used a VPN before?

It's really easy...

1. Download and install a VPN - we rate ExpressVPN as the best around.

2. Connect to the right server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, for example, 'Mexico'.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream, for example, Azteca 7 – you should be able to watch, just like you were back at home in Mexico.

Garcia vs Duarte live stream: how to watch the fight in the US

Good news, boxing fans in the US – streaming service DAZN has the rights to show the Garcia vs Duarte fight in over 200 countries. The service is priced at $24.99 on a rolling monthly contract, or $19.99 if you spread the cost over 12 months. If you sign up for a whole year up front, there's a discount to be had at $249.99 for the year. DAZN is available on plenty of streaming devices, including the leading platforms such as Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple tvOS, Chromecast and many major smart TVs. Take a look at the price where you live to watch Garcia vs Duarte on DAZN. Outside the States this weekend? You'll need to use a VPN to access your DAZN account when travelling abroad.

Garcia vs Duarte live stream in the UK

Streaming service DAZN is also the place for the Garcia vs Duarte fight in the UK. In the UK, DAZN costs £9.99 in the U.K. on a 12-month contract, or £19.99 month-to-month, with at least 16 Matchroom UK-promoted fights promised a year. If you pay for a year up front it's £99.99. It's worth also noting that DAZN subscribers in the UK that have a HD-enabled Sky box can register to watch the fight on DAZN 1 HD on channel 429 on Sky here. Outside the UK this weekend? Don't forget you'll need to use a VPN to access your DAZN account when travelling abroad.

Watch Garcia vs Duarte live stream in Canada

It's DAZN for the Garcia vs Duarte fight in Canada, too. The service is priced at $24.99 on a rolling monthly contract. Sign up for a year in advance and that comes down to $249.99.. Take a look at the price where you live to watch Garcia vs Duarte on DAZN. Outside Canada this weekend? You'll need to use a VPN to access your DAZN account when travelling abroad.

Garcia vs Duarte live stream in Australia

You've guessed, DAZN will be showing the Garcia vs Duarte fight in Australia, too. The service is priced at AU$13.99 on a rolling monthly contract Down Under. Take a look at the price where you live to watch Garcia vs Duarte on DAZN. Outside Australia this weekend? You'll need to use a VPN to access your DAZN account when travelling abroad.

Garcia vs Duarte tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Ryan Garcia Oscar Duarte Nationality American American Date of birth August 8, 1998 January 23, 1996 Height 5' 8.5" 5' 9" Reach 70" 71" Total fights 24 28 Record 23-1 (19 KOs) 26-1-1 (21 KOs)

Garcia vs Duarte full fight card

Here's the official line-up for the action at the Toyota Center, Houston, Texas:

Ryan Garcia vs. Oscar Duarte ; light welterweight

; light welterweight Floyd Schofield vs. Ricardo Lopez; Lightweight

Shane Mosley Jr. vs. Joshua Conley; Middleweight

Darius Fulghum vs. Pachino Hill; Light heavyweight

Asa Stevens vs. Dominique Griffin; Super bantamweight

Gael Cabrera vs. Alejandro Dominguez; Bantamweight

Sean Garcia vs. Joseph Johnson; Lightweight

Danilo Diez vs. Jorge Lopez; Super lightweight