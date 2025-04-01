What is the release date and launch time for Daredevil: Born Again episode 7 on Disney+?

The Devil of Hell's Kitchen's first season is almost over

Daredevil: Born Again season 1 is almost over already.

The hit Marvel TV show's final episode will be with us sooner than you'd think – but, before we reach its climax, there's the small matter of two other chapters coming to Disney+ first.

So, when will Daredevil: Born Again episode 7 be released on Disney's primary streaming platform? Below, I've outlined when you can watch it in the US, UK, and Australia. You'll also find out when new episodes will launch on one of the world's best streaming services, too. Without further ado, then, here's when you can catch Born Again's seventh installment.

When will Daredevil: Born Again episode 7 launch in the US?

Born Again's next entry is set to arrive on Disney+ in the US at 6PM PT / 9PM ET on Tuesday, April 1.

If you're wondering why we've jumped from Born Again episode 5's release time to episode 7's, it's because two chapters were released on Disney+ last week. Indeed, there was a double helping of Daredevil's standalone Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) TV series last week (March 25). So, if you somehow missed that double-header, you'll need to watch its sixth installment ASAP.

When can I watch Daredevil: Born Again episode 7 in the UK?

The Marvel Phase 5 TV show's next outing will make its debut on Disney+ UK at 2AM BST on Wednesday, April 2.

Why the time shift? The clocks went forward one hour in the UK last Sunday (March 30), so those of us on British shores will have to wait an extra hour to watch The Man Without Fear's next law- or vigilante-based story on the streaming giant.

What time is Daredevil: Born Again episode 7 going to debut on Disney+ in Australia?

Those Down Under can check out Born Again's next chapter on Wednesday, April 2 at 12PM AEDT.

This is the final time you'll be able to watch the show at this time, too. The clocks are due to go back on Sunday (April 6), which makes things better for Australian viewers because you'll be able to stream episodes 8 and 9 at the earlier time of 11PM AEST.

What is the full release schedule for new episodes of Daredevil: Born Again?

There are only two more episodes of Daredevil: Born Again to come before its first season ends. Find out when new entries for one of the best Disney+ shows will arrive in the US, UK, and Australia below:

  • Episode 1 – out now
  • Episode 2 – out now
  • Episode 3 – out now
  • Episode 4 – out now
  • Episode 5 – out now
  • Episode 6 – out now
  • Episode 7 – April 1 (US); April 2 (UK and Australia)
  • Episode 8 – April 8 (US); April 9 (UK and Australia)
  • Episode 9 – April 15 (US); April 16 (UK and Australia)

