Taking one of the most-requested Alexa commands and visualized it, a clock in an Echo Dot is a great idea.

Do you know what the most regularly-made request of Amazon’s Alexa-enabled Echo smart speakers is? “What’s the time?” So it makes perfect sense that the new Echo Dot for 2019, the Echo Dot with Clock, has its own built-in timepiece.

It’s a small but sensible addition to a smart device that’s already hard to fault. Here’s our first hands-on review thoughts with the Amazon Echo Dot with Clock.

(Image credit: Future)

Price and availability

The Amazon Echo Dot with Clock is available for pre-order now, priced at $59.99 / £59.99 / AU$99. As ever, the Dot is one of the more affordable smart speakers on the market – sure, it’s diminutive in size, but has a decent sound for the price, and the addition of the clock element adds to its value.

(Image credit: Future)

Design and features

Seen an Amazon Echo Dot before? Then you know what to expect here, just now with an added LED clock around the front. This isn’t a screen as such, but a segmented LED display that runs around the Dot’s front edge, like you’d get on a digital watch. It lights up white, and is bright enough to be read even in clear daylight.

Other than that, it’s business as usual for the Echo Dot. It’s a squat hockey-puck sized speaker, surrounded with a gray fabric mesh. Four buttons sit on the top white panel – a mic mute button, volume up and down, and an ‘Alexa’ wake button. There’s also an aux-in port on the rear if you want to beef up the sound, and the signature blue-ring that lights up when listening to voice commands.

New to the Echo Dot with Clock is the ability to tap the top of the device to snooze alarms. This is very much aimed at the bedside then, with each tap buying you an additional nine minutes of wondrous beauty sleep.

And, as with any Echo speaker, all the Dot’s functions can be voice-activated. Say the Alexa wake word, and the Dot springs to life, ready to play music, control smart home devices, trigger alarms, timers, news reports, place calls and more. It’s a small device, with a hell of a lot of functionality.

(Image credit: Future)

Performance

The Echo Dot has never been the most sonically-powerful Echo device, but that doesn’t necessarily matter. If you want some bedside tunes, or a quick update on the day’s weather or news reports, the Echo Dot with Clock, like its Dot brethren before it, will deliver it with clarity if not power. It’s totally capable of enjoyably playing some tunes, but you won’t want it as your primary music device if you’re intending on having a real party.

So it’s all about the smart functionality here then, and the Echo Dot with Clock continues to impress. Its mics are sensitive, Alexa is responsive and still the most effective of all smart assistants. And now it comes with added clock power!

The LED clock has a few tricks of its own, too. If you set a timer, it’ll visibly count down on the front, and if you ask for a weather report, the temperature will be displayed too. Amazon teased the potential for other stats to be visualized, such as stocks, but for now, it’s just the time, temperature and timers that will be displayed.

As ever, for the beginner smart home starter, or those looking to add Alexa in a second room in the house, the Echo Dot with Clock seems well worth a look.

Early verdict

The Amazon Echo Dot, even with its newly added clock, remains very easy to recommend. It’s approachable, small and yet powerfully smart. If you’ve somehow yet to add an Echo Dot to your home, the Echo Dot with Clock is a great new entry point into the world of Echo and Alexa.