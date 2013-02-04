Aspect Software signs deal with eg solutions

Aspect Software, a provider of customer contact and enterprise workforce optimisation solutions, has signed a strategic partnership and re-seller agreement with eg solutions, a producer of back office optimisation software.

In addition, Aspect Software UK has agreed to take stake in eg solutions. The agreement is to last for three years and to automatically renew for successive one year periods unless 90 days' notice of termination is given.

Aspect will work jointly with eg solutions in the European market, and integrate eg operational intelligence software with its eWorkforce Management and Performance Management products to provide a single back office optimisation solution. It will also provide training and sales support.

Spence Mallder, Chief Technology Officer at Aspect said: "Aspect will now be able to seamlessly orchestrate the people and processes that flow within and between the back office and front office to optimise how service is delivered. eg's domain expertise in the back office, along with the most open and flexible work distribution solution on the market, made them a natural strategic partner for Aspect."