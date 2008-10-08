Apple to replace iPod with 'iWatch'?

In a candid interview, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak has admitted that the iPod's popularity could be wavering, and an Apple Watch could be the future.

In an interview that is bound to have Apple's PR team up in arms, Wozniak explained to the Telegraph about his fears that the iPod has run its course: "The iPod has sort of lived a long life at number one.

"If you look back to transistor radios and Walkmans, they kind of die out after a while.

"It's kind of like everyone has got one or two or three. You get to a point when they are on display everywhere, they get real cheap and they are not selling as much."

And it's not just the iPod that gets the death-knell treatment, as Wozniak believes that in these credit-crunching days, the whole computer industry should put the brakes on, saying that: "For 20 years we have been in this replacement and upgrade market.

"It is very easy to postpone that when there are financial irregularities."

Perhaps most interesting of all, however, was what Wozniak thought may be in the pipeline for future Apple products.

Although he admitted that nobody, not even Steve Jobs, knows what the future holds for the company, he did hint that Jobs let slip that the company could well be investing in an Apple watch, called, unsurprisingly, the 'iWatch'.

With no other details than Woza's words, it's hard to speculate too much, but the idea that Apple may try and revitalise the watch market is a very interesting prospect indeed.