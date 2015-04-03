Set your dumb watches: This is when you can pre-order Apple Watch

The virtual doors will open for the Apple Watch at 12:01 am PDT on April 10, Apple has revealed.

The company updated its online Store page to reflect the exact time when customers can start placing iWatch orders. It makes for a late night if you live in the Pacific time zone, or a very late one if you reside on the East Coast. UK residents have a gentler 8:01 a.m. go time.

With so many options of Watch to choose from, it may be a tricky proposition to pick one when you're still clouded in sleep. To help, Apple created a "heart" icon that users can place next to their favorite models. This saves Watch or Watches to their accounts so they're ready for comparing and buying when pre-ordering starts next Friday.

The three flavors of iWatch are Watch Sport, Watch and Watch Edition. Each has a variety of models to choose from at varying price points, and we've created a handy Apple Watch price breakdown to walk you through the options.

To give you an idea of what price points we're talking here, the most basic model starts at $349 (£299, AU$499) while the most lavish model is a $17,000 (£13,500, AU$24,000).

Be sure to check out TechRadar's Apple Watch review and stay tuned in the lead up to pre-order day. We'll have plenty more coverage of Apple's wearable to chew on.