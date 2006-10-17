SlingMedia comes to Symbian smartphones

Sling Media has launched a Symbian version of its SlingPlayer software to extend the 'placeshifting' functionality of its Slingbox system to mobile phones.

SlingPlayer Mobile allows owners of Symbian -powered smartphones (and a Slingbox) to stream video originating from their home TV to their handhelds, and adds to the services previously only available on internet-connected PCs.

Any program that can be watched at home will be viewable through SlingPlayer Mobile on supported smartphones using 3G or Wi-Fi, including support for terrestrial TV, Freeview, cable, and satellite TV.

The software includes a virtual remote control, and allows you to pause 'live' TV (there's actually a 6 or 7 second delay) and program your DVR to record shows just as you would at home. We witnessed a demo of the product at the Symbian Smartphone Show yesterday and were been impressed by its robustness - it really works.

Pricing and availability

After the initial set-up of hardware and software, the only cost to the user will be dependent on 3G data rates set by the carrier, which have yet to be confirmed in the UK.

Supported Symbian smartphones include the S60 and UIQ series. No pricing has been set for the client, which will be available in time for the Christmas season.