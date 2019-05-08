Urbanears launches its first portable speaker in a range of cool colors

Swedish audio brand Urbanears has launched its first ever portable speaker, the Urbanears Ralis.

The mini, handbag-like speaker comes with a carrying strap for easy portability, and an IPX2 rating, which means it can handle dripping water should you get caught in a sudden rain shower.

Urbanears says that "a single charge gives you 20+ hours of wireless playtime", while the speaker itself can double up as a power bank so you can use it to charge your devices.

Spatial sound

In terms of sound, the Rålis uses two 5W tweeters and a 10W subwoofer to amplify your music, and supports multi-host functionality, so you can easily switch between three different Bluetooth devices, with an overall wireless range of 30 feet.

It should also sound great from every angle; Urbanears says that the inclusion of front and back drivers creates "a rich and spatial sound experience".

True to Urbanears minimalist aesthetic, the Rålis is kitted out in a monochromatic design, and comes in red, grey, and navy blue, with subtle playback control buttons located on the top of the speaker.

The pint-sized speaker is available to buy now for $199 / £170, which works out at around AU$280; however, the Rålis is not yet available to buy in Australia, with no word from Urbanears on when it will arrive in that region.

Image credit: Urbanears

If you're a shrewd audiophile, you may have noticed that the new speaker is extremely similar to the portable speaker announced by Marshall recently.

The Stockwell II features an almost identical design, IPX2 rating, a 30ft wireless range, and multi-host functionality.

This doesn't come as a huge surprise, considering Urbanears and Marshall are owned by the same parent company, Zound Industries.

Interestingly, the Marshall Stockwell II is substantially more expensive than the Urbanears Rålis, at $249 / £220 / AU$430 – so, if you like the specs but aren't into the rock aesthetic of Marshall's offering (or the price), it could be well worth looking at the Rålis instead.