UFC 254 live stream: start time and how to watch Khabib vs Gaethje from anywhere

It's Fight Island's final bout of the year, and what a clash to be ringing that final bell to. UFC 254 plays host to the biggest fight of 2020, as interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje takes on the dominating Khabib Nurmagomedov for the Undisputed gold. And we're showing you exactly how to live stream UFC 254 and watch Nurmagomedov vs Gaethje and more this weekend.

Live stream UFC 254 It's worth noting that UFC 254 set to take place a lot earlier than previous events this Saturday, October 24. Early prelims are starting at 10.15am ET / 7.15am PT (3.15pm BST) with the main card to commence at 2pm ET / 11am PT / 7pm BST. Streaming options follow, and you can watch them from anywhere and in safety with a VPN.

After losing his father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, to Covid-19, Khabib was left on the sidelines, dealing with his own personal tragedy while Garthje stepped in for the interim. This weekend Nurmagomedov is back in the Octagon to bring his belt home.

Gaethje has stormed his way up the lightweight ladder, finishing up with a dominating performance against Tony Ferguson in May. Now, he's looking to use his wrestling background to take on the reigning champion, forcing a higher center of balance to lend even more power to his record-leading striking rate.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has seen all that before, though, and conquered it. With the longest win streak in the history of the UFC - and that crushing win against one Conor McGregor - Nurmagomedov doesn't run into trouble too often. With a ground game as forceful as they come, Khabib has earned his stripes by keeping his opponents under his control and finishing off with a siege of attacks that simply can't be returned.

However, this is where this weekend's UFC 254 matchup gets interesting. While it's easy to assume that such raw power will keep Nurmagomedov's belt warm for him, his interim competitor has a unique style that will have to be reckoned with if Khabib is going to walk away with ease.

Read on to find a UFC 254 live stream to watch Khabib vs Gaethje online wherever you are in the world.

How to watch UFC 254 from outside your country

Read on for specific information on who is showing a UFC 254 live stream on TV and PPV in different countries including the US, UK, New Zealand and Australia.

But the first thing worth mentioning is that anyone who finds themselves abroad for the event can still watch via their usual home broadcaster or service by using a VPN. Otherwise known as a Virtual Private Network, it's a nifty bit of software that lets you access content from your home country completely legally. Crucially, this means you and won't have to loiter around the internet's sketchier corners for a stream.

How to watch UFC 254: Nurmagomedov vs Gaethje live stream and UK start time

BT Sport has exclusive broadcast rights to UFC events right now, so you'll want to tune into BT Sport 3 at 5pm BST for the prelims. If you want to watch a full Nurmagomedov vs Gaethje live stream, however, you'll need to tune into BT Sport Box Office for this one. Yep, BT is bringing back PPV for this huge event (probably because of the much more reasonable viewing time than normal). For £19.99 you're getting full access to the pay per view fight, which you can access through your TV box (either using BT Player or heading to channel 494). You can also access your BT Sport subscription or monthly pass from overseas if you're away from home. To do that you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP back to the UK as per our guide above.

How to live stream UFC 254 in Canada

There are a number of pay per view providers offering a Nurmagomedov vs Gaethje live stream in Canada this weekend. There's a full list up for grabs here, but it's worth noting you can head to the likes of Shaw Direct, Bell and Rogers with pricing at CA$64.99. It's also available on the UFC Fight Pass PPV. Tune into the main card event at 2pm ET / 11am PT on Saturday October 24.



How to watch UFC 254: live stream Khabib vs Gaethje in Australia

You'll find UFC 254's main card available on PPV via your choice of Foxtel Main Event, Fetch and UFC Fight Pass PPV. It's up for grabs for AU$54.95 and the main card will take place at 5am AEDT on Sunday, October 25, which should mean that you won't have to get up that early to catch the main event. You can also catch all the prelims and the main card using UFC Fight Pass and ESPN as well.

UFC live stream in New Zealand

Sky Arena is offering New Zealand viewers a Nurmagomedov vs Gaethje live stream this weekend, currently priced at NZ$39.95 for the live main card event. You'll want to make sure you're watching ahead of the 7am NZST start time on Sunday, October 25 to get all the action.

UFC 254 live stream: watch Khabib vs Gaethje and Saturday's full card online in the US

You'll need to be subscribed to ESPN+ in order to watch UFC 254 in the US this weekend. However, if you aren't already a subscriber, there's an easy way to save cash on your membership and PPV fight at the same time. You can buy a year's subscription to ESPN+ and access to this weekend's fight for just $84.98. Considering members usually have to pay $64.99 for this fight on top of their subscription (that comes in at $49.99 a year), that's an excellent offer. If you're already a member you can pick up that PPV ticket by itself for the usual price of $64.99. A subscription to ESPN+ also opens up access to live UFC Fight Nights, alongside original content including Dana White’s Contender Series, UFC Destined, and Ariel & The Bad Guy, plus classic fights, replays, and there’s also the perk of fewer adverts.



UFC 254 full card

MAIN CARD

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs JustinGaethje; Lightweight

Robert Whittaker vs Jared Cannonier; Middleweight

Alexander Volkov vs Walt Harris; Heavyweight

Islam Makhachev vs Rafael Dos Anjos; Lightweight

Cynthia Calvillo vs Lauren Murphy; Women's Flyweight

Magomed Ankalaev vs Ion Cutelaba; Light Heavyweight

Jacob Malkoun vs Phillip Hawes; Middleweight

PRELIMS

Stefan Struve vs Tai Tuivasa; Heavyweight

Alex Oliveira vs Shavkat Rakhmonov; Welterweight

Da-Un Jung vs Sam Alvey; Light Heavyweight



EARLY PRELIMS

Nathaniel Wood vs Casey Kenney; Catchweight

Umar Nurmagomedov vs Sergey Morozov; Bantamweight

Liana Jojua vs Miranda Maverick; Women's Flyweight

Joel Alvarez vs Alexander Yakovlev; Lightweight

