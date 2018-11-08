Two unannounced Pixel phones hinted at in Google code

Google only recently launched the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, however the company could have two additional phones in the works if hints in an APK teardown are anything to go by. But these phones probably aren’t the Pixel 4 range, rather it looks like they could be mid-range handsets.

Android Police carried out a teardown of the latest ARCore update and found references to both ‘Bonito’ and ‘Sargo’ within it. Now, the APK doesn’t have any information on what these are, but one thing they are is types of fish, which is relevant because all of Google’s Pixel handsets have used types of fish as their codenames.

This also isn’t the first time we’ve heard mention of Bonito. Back in June, reliable leaker Roland Quandt tweeted that Google was working on a mobile device that would use the mid-range Snapdragon 710.

He then followed the tweet up with another saying this device was codenamed Bonito, and also said the handset was currently scheduled for release in the first half of 2019.

One fish, two fish

Sargo meanwhile is new to us, but since Pixels tend to come in pairs it would make sense if Google launched two mid-range handsets – one big one and one smaller one. If so then – as Android Police notes – the Sargo could be the smaller of the two, since it’s a smaller fish.

We would however take all of this with a pinch of salt for now, as there’s still not much to go on and this would be the first time Google has made a mid-range phone.

Still, if this is a hint of things to come, and if Quandt is right that at least one of these phones will land in the first half of 2019, then we’d expect to start hearing a lot more rumors soon.

Via Phone Arena