Virgin Media launches BBC iPlayer on TV

Exclusive: Virgin Media today launches the BBC iPlayer, the first TV platform in the UK to host the iPlayer service, making the service available to 3.5 million of its customers.

No more having to catch up on your favourite TV via iPlayer on your PC!

“Viewers using BBC iPlayer on Virgin Media will be able to watch full screen pictures at full quality on their television set without the need for downloading,” Virgin informs us.

First TV platform

With iPlayer on Virgin Media allows you can catch-up on over 350 hours of TV from the past seven days at the push of the red button on your remote. For free.

Malcolm Wall, CEO of Content at Virgin Media, said: “We’re delighted to be the first TV platform in the UK to offer our customers BBC iPlayer as part of our on-demand service. The enormous success of iPlayer online has demonstrated the desire TV viewers have for viewing quality programmes at a time that suits them, and now it’s available from the comfort of the living room. Virgin Media is proud to be working with the BBC to continue to lead this revolution in TV viewing.”

Changing audiences

Ashley Highfield, BBC Director of Future Media and Technology said: “We have always envisaged BBC iPlayer on a TV platform and in the living room and are delighted that by working with Virgin Media, this ambition has today been realised. This partnership takes us a step closer to transforming the way our audiences watch TV. It also further underlines our commitment to making BBC iPlayer a multiplatform offering that appeals to a wide range of audiences.”

This is fantastic news, particularly if you are a fan of shows such as Eastenders, Doctor Who, Gavin and Stacey, Top Gear, The Apprentice and documentaries such as Louis Theroux.

TechRadar will be giving the service the full once over later today, so stay tuned for our detailed hands on.