Sharp unveils Full LED Backlight TVs for UK

TechRadar was treated to an unveiling of Sharp's debut into the Full LED TV market today. The company showed off its new LE600 and LE700 ranges, which offer fully formed LED tech in a variety of sizes: 32-inch, 40-inch and 46-inch panels in the LE600 range and a 52-inch screen is available in the LE700 version.

The first thing you notice when eyeing up an LED backlit TV is the contrast – and Sharp's sets are no different. This is down to Sharp's Full HD 1080p X-Gen LCD panel, which was constructed at the world's first 10th Generation LCD plant, which so happens to be owned by the company.

If you want all the bells and whistles with your TV set, then opt for the LE700 range of Aquos sets, as these come with both 100Hz technology and a response time of 4ms.

Both sets are endowed with two-times 10 Watt Digital Plus Surround Sound speakers and you won't have to crane your neck when you watch the TVs, as they utilise a 176-degree viewing angle.

The LED backlight range is similar to the recent launch in America. However, when TechRadar spoke to Paul Molyneux, Managing Director, Sharp Electronics UK, he told us that the UK will not be getting DLNA connected TVs. So, you will have to wait for the second iteration of Sharp's LED Backlight range before you get to play with any web widgets.

The sets are eco-friendly, though, using just 40 per cent of the power of a normal LCD TV and cutting stand-by mode power to just 0.01 Watts.

The TV ranges will be out from August, with the 32-inch LE600s costing from £750.