3D TV is dead, replaced by 4K, says BBC controller

3D TV is dead, according a high-ranking BBC bod.

BBC North controller of production Mark Harrison reckons the tech is yesterday's news, after visiting the tech extravaganza that is CES.

Writing in TV trade publication Broadcast, Harrison says "everyone has finally accepted that 3D TV is dead," with the glasses being reserved for gaming and the cinema. So what'll take its place? 4K, aka Ultra HD, Harrison reckons.

4K is more important because it's not a gimmick, Harrison says. He adds it'll soon have more of an impact on the TVs we buy.

"We are years away from being able to make and transmit in 4K, yet it matters far more than 3D ever did: it enables manufacturers to focus on making bigger, better, normal TVs," Harrison says.

"That means that while budgets get tighter, the need to make high-quality digital output that can hold its own on a screen next to on-demand 4K movies will ensure production remains ambitious."

CES was a little scarce on 3D TVs this year, with plenty of manufacturers letting 4K take pride of place. So Harrison could well have a point.

He was also excited about smart TVs, saying they "just stopped being stupid."

Google TV is the most compelling offering, Harrison reckons. But while it's "brilliant" for audiences and producers, he says, it's "scary" for broadcasters.

Via Broadcast