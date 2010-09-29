Bose launches innovative VideoWave TV

Bose has launched its first ever TV, with the 46-inch Bose VideoWave incorporating high-quality surround-sound speakers innovatively packed away behind the screen itself.

Bose reps were keen to impress upon the numerous tech journalists attending the 'Vision of Sound' VideoWave launch in Paris this week that they didn't call the new product a television, because it offers so much more.

High fidelity telly

Bose's semantic wish is no mere marketing ploy, because when you hear the sound emitting from the VideoWave's speakers, be it from a Blu-ray or from an attached iPod dock, the fidelity of the audio quality is equivalent to a high-end home cinema setup.

"There are no separate speakers, bass module or speaker wires," reads Bose press release. "Now, for the first time, a single enclosure delivers a high-definition picture and the audio experience of a high-quality home theatre system."

We'll bring you a more detailed hands-on shortly (T3 has also taken a look at the TV) but for now, here's the information you need to know about Bose's latest.

The VideoWave doesn't come with a built-in TV tuner, as it is designed to be 'future-proofed' and to be connected to external sources, such as a Sky or Virgin Media box, a Blu-ray player or an iPod/iPhone.

Simple Click Pad remote

One of the most immediately impressive aspects of the new Bose VideoWave is the Click Pad remote control, a simplified remote with the bare minimum of buttons that uses a thumb-controlled touchpad to allow you to quickly navigate on-screen controls.

The 46-inch CCFL LCD screen provides a crystal clear high-def picture, which is accompanied by the beefy and crystal clear sound pumped out by the speakers built into the unit.

Bose has built its own WaveGuide technology into the back of the VideoWave, which provides very solid-feeling bass sounds, alongside a seven driver array across the top of the TV which provides the surround-sound effect.

Bose's new VideoWave releases in the UK this coming October for £6,000.

"The Bose VideoWave system creates an entirely new category of product," said Santiago Carvajal, business director for Bose Video Products.

"We first combined picture and sound without compromising either. That gave us an opportunity to solve another problem recognised by nearly everyone: the complexity of using multiple remotes to manage separate devices -- like a Blu-ray player, cable box, iPod or DVR. simplicity."

For more, head over to www.bose.com.