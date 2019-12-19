TIDAL is having a monster of a sale for the holidays. From now until January 15th., you can sign up for 5 months for only $5 . Considering the standard plan normally costs $10/month, that’s a total steal.

Odds are you’ve already been using a streaming music service in some capacity without a big reason to switch. TIDAL really changes things up with their HiFi plans. The music under this plan streams in a lossless format. It may have been a while since you’ve listened to uncompressed CD-quality music, but the difference between that and what we normally listen to on streaming services is substantial. You don’t know what you’re missing until you’ve tried higher fidelity audio, which is what makes this promo so great. For five months, you can get a taste of what better sound is like.

The selection is phenomenal too. It has over 60 million songs, and over 250,000 videos (yes, videos). These are supplemented by exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, livestreams, and ticket giveaways to live performances. You’ll find all of the features you’d expect from a modern music service here as well: connecting to smart speakers, offline music storage, following favorite artists, and more.

Best of all, TIDAL has a seasoned editorial team putting together expertly-curated playlists. As a part of the holidays, TIDAL got 150 of their favorite artists to put together their own playlists to share with their community. Check out Now Playing to see what the stars are listening to.

TIDAL is owned by artists, so they’re uniquely positioned to bring fans closer than ever to the musicians they love. Give TIDAL a try today and discover what you’ve been missing.