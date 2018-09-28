Sonos wins big as Apple topples Samsung at T3 Awards 2018

It was the busiest night on record as the 12th annual T3 Awards saw a massive 51 gongs handed out - with Sonos the big winner on the night.
The premium audio brand nabbed three awards, with the powerful Sonos One winning Best Multiroom Speaker, as well as the overall title of Best Gadget, due to its excellent audio prowess and masses of connectivity.
Apple finally beat Samsung to the title of Best Phone, with the judges (including TechrRadar's Cat Ellis) deciding that the iPhone X was a more impressive upgrade than the likes of the Pixel 2 XL and the Samsung Galaxy S9 - the first time Samsung hasn't won the award since 2015.
Jaguar's impressive I-Pace, its first totally electric car, won the title of Best Car at the "Gadget Oscars", as Amazon managed to nab the award for Best Brand - a hotly contested category that saw the newly-anointed trillion-dollar brand beat off Microsoft, Samsung and Huawei, thanks to its impressive online services and decent Echo products.
Best Laptop went to the Microsoft Surface Pro 2, which has performed well in our testing this year, and there were also awards handed out to Robert Llewellyn (Tech Legend) and Craig Charles (Tech Personality) for their efforts in getting tech in front of the eyeballs of fans - although using the Red Dwarf theme (which they both starred in) to welcome them on stage separately was perhaps a bit much...
The winners in full...
Gadget Of The Year - Sonos One
Brand Of The Year - Amazon
Retailer Of The Year - John Lewis
Phone Of The Year - Apple iPhone X
Innovation Of The Year - Amazon Echo Show
Best Gadget under £100 sponsored by The Sun - Google Home Mini
Best Luxury Tech - LG OLED W8
Best Video Streaming Service - BBC iPlayer
Best TV - Sony AF8
Best TV Platform - Sky Q
Best TV Audio Product - Sonos Beam
Best Bluetooth Over or On-Ear Headphones - Bowers & Wilkins PX
Best Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones - Bose SoundSport Free
Best Bluetooth Speaker - Audio Pro Addon C3
Best Multiroom Speaker - Sonos One
Best Hi-Fi Product - KEF LS-50 Wireless
Best Smart Home Tech - Amazon Echo Spot
Best Connected Lighting - Philips Hue
Best Connected Security, sponsored by Express VPN - Nest iQ Outdoor
Best Connected Energy Product - tado° Smart Thermostat and Radiator Thermostat
Best Home Networking Tech - Netgear Orbi WiFi System RBK50
Best Mid-Range Phone - Honor 10
Best Mobile Accessory - Anker PowerWave
Best Fitness Wearable - Fitbit Versa
Best Laptop, sponsored by ao.com - Microsoft Surface Book 2
Best Gaming Laptop - Asus ROG Zephyrus
Best Gaming Accessory - SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless
Best VPN - ExpressVPN
Best Compact, DSLR or CSC Camera - Sony A7 III
Best Lifestyle Camera - GoPro HERO6
Best Car - Jaguar I-PACE
Tech Personality - Craig Charles
Tech Legend - Robert Llewellyn
Best Home Appliance - Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
Best Fridge - Miele K 28202 D WS
Best Oven - Rangemaster Elise 110
Best Dishwasher - Bosch Serie 6
Best Vacuum Cleaner - Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
Best Washing Machine - AEG 9000 Series
Best Small Appliance - Sage The Oracle Touch
Best Garden Tech - Stihl RMA 235
Best Travel Tech - G-Ro Carry-On Classic
Best Bike - Canyon RoadLite CF 9.0
Best Home Fitness Tech - Wattbike Atom
Best Running Headphones - Jabra Elite Active 65t
Best Watch - Tudor Black Bay GMT
Best Home Air Improvement Tech - Dyson Pure Cool Tower
Best Personal Grooming Tech - Philips 9000 Series Prestige
Best Car Gadget - Nextbase 612GW
The Eco Award, sponsored by Shell - Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam