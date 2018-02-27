Samsung reveals that it might change the name of its Galaxy range

Samsung’s big announcement at MWC 2018 was of course the Samsung Galaxy S9, but the company has also shed some light on its future plans, including the name of its next flagship and the release of the folding Samsung Galaxy X.

The Investor reports that at a media conference, Koh Dong-jin, the head of Samsung’s mobile division, said “although Samsung will stick to Galaxy, we have been thinking about whether we need to maintain the S moniker or the numbering system” in reply to a question asking whether the company plans to change the naming of the next Galaxy S model.

Although he didn’t get any more specific about what the name might be changed to, this chimes with previous rumors that what would be the Galaxy S10 would instead be called the Samsung Galaxy X, with subsequent handsets in the range having the year in brackets – for example the 'Galaxy S11' could instead be called the Galaxy X (2020).

There's no rush

Just to confuse matters, Galaxy X is the name currently attached to Samsung’s foldable phone, which Koh also had some comments about.

When asked when the company would unveil a foldable handset, he said “we can’t say yet, exactly. We just want to note that before, Samsung used to put more focus on becoming ‘the world’s first’, or ‘the first in the market’, rather than on creating meaningful products. Things do not work that way today. Our strategy is to roll out new products worth paying for.”

So in other words, the folding phone – whether it's called Galaxy X or something else – might be a truly polished, useful product rather than little more than a proof of concept, but on the flip side we might be waiting a while for it.

A recent rumor pegged the launch at late 2018 or early 2019, but given Koh’s comments it sounds like we might be waiting a bit longer than that.

