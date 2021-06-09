Samsung Galaxy S21 FE leak reveals full design in a range of colors

We have a very good idea of what the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE looks like at this point, thanks to a range of leaks, and now we’ve had another look at the likely design of the phone, this time in five different colors.

These renders, which you can see below, were shared by Evan Blass (a leaker with a great track record). He actually recently shared some other renders of the phone, but these newer ones include updated and additional colors and angles.

The colors in question are green, white, blue, violet and grey, with the violet and green looking lighter here than in Blass’s previous leak. It’s not clear whether the grey shade meanwhile is a more accurate version of the black color Blass previously shared or if this is an additional shade.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

In any case, it sounds like these five colors are probably quite accurate, at least to the best of Blass’s knowledge. Whether there will also be other shades remains to be seen.

As for the design, we’ve seen it all before really, with a punch-hole camera in the top-center of the screen, a triple-lens camera on the back, and no headphone port. It’s a design that’s very similar to the standard Samsung Galaxy S21, and given how many times we’ve now seen this design we’d think it’s likely accurate.

We should find out for sure in August, as that’s when it’s rumored that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will land, perhaps alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.