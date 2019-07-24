Samsung Galaxy Book S is a 2-in-1 Windows laptop that could soon be unleashed

Another piece of evidence has emerged showing that Samsung seemingly has a new Windows 10 laptop in the pipeline, and apparently it will be part of the Galaxy Book range.

Earlier this week, we reported on a device called the Galaxy Space which was revealed in a leaked Geekbench result, and now that same notebook has been spotted getting its Bluetooth certification – except it’s now referred to as the Samsung Galaxy Book S. So perhaps the ‘S’ stands for Space in the naming scheme.

At any rate, Windows Latest spotted the Bluetooth declaration details which show that the laptop will support Bluetooth 5.0, and has the model number ‘SM-W767’.

So that’s another minor piece of hardware info, although details about this device remain sketchy, with the aforementioned Geekbench leak only showing that the laptop runs Windows 10 and has 8GB of system memory, with an 8-core processor that has a base clock speed of 2.84GHz.

Snapdragon chip

So it seems most likely that this is a Qualcomm Snapdragon-powered 2-in-1 notebook, and we assume it will suitably differentiate itself from Samsung’s Galaxy Book 2 – and maybe it’ll give us a bit more pep on the performance front (although the spilled Geekbench result doesn’t appear to indicate that’s the case).

Of course, being an official Bluetooth certification, this is a much stronger indication that Samsung does indeed have such a laptop in the wings, and maybe we’ll see the Galaxy Book S soon enough.

Finally, it’s worth noting that this puts paid to the other line of speculation that this Samsung device might not have been a laptop, as there was some talk about the possibility of it being a Windows Mixed Reality headset – although we doubted that from the very start.