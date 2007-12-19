Creative launches limited supply of 32GB Zens

Last-minute Christmas shoppers looking for something fairly unique might like to hot-foot it over to Creative's website, where it is currently offering a limited supply of its all-new 32GB Zen MP3 player.

Announced in early December, Creative's new player was not expected to be available until the second quarter of 2008. So its sudden appearance on Creative's UK and US websites comes as something of a surprise.

Quicker to access

However, you'll need to be quick to snag one as numbers are limited. Tech.co.uk spoke to Creative which told us that the total global stock numbers are "around 50 units". If you want one, you'll need to be quick.

Like other models in the range, the 32GB ZEN can play MP3, AAC and WMA music files. It also features a 2.5inch screen that can display pictures and WMV and DivX/XviD movies. There's also an in-built FM radio, plus a SDHC slot for extra memory - all this in a player barely the size of a credit card.

Tech aficionados may also like to know that the 32GB Zen is currently the largest Flash memory-based player on the market. The main advantage of Flash memory over a hard disc is that Flash memory is quicker to access, and more stable and jog-proof.

The 32GB Zen costs the equivalent of £284.96 and can be purchased for a limited time only. Creative has also launched a new 2GB version, costing £69.99 alongside 4GB, 8GB and 16GB versions.