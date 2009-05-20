Vivitar relaunches classic 35mm film SLR

Fuzzy pictures of aliens look more convincing in black and white

If your first question is 'Where's the screen?', you're probably too young to appreciate the new camera launched today by Vivitar in the US.

The V3800N is a 35mm film SLR with depth of field preview, an optical viewfinder with split-image focusing, multi-exposure capability, 10-second self-timer, and X Contact hot shoe for add-on flash.

The bargain basement SLR - costing just $200 (£128) - is actually more of a re-launch, with Sakar International cranking up production of the 'classic' (yes, that means 'old') film camera after it bought the Vivitar brand last year.

Zooming into the past

The Vivitar V3800N comes with either a 50mm lens or a 28-70mm zoom lens, and features shutter speeds of 1 to 1/2000 sec, accepts ISO 25-3200 film speeds, and includes a quick-release K-type bayonet lens mount for additional lenses. It weighs a solid 445 grams.

The return of the camera is part of Sakar's larger strategy to leverage the reputation of the 71-year-old Vivitar brand to expand its footprint in the camera business - it also sells some cheapo digital cameras.

The V3800N ships with a neckstrap, gadget bag, flash, UV filter and, to complete the retro feel, even a roll of black and white film. Bless!

UK analogue snappers can pick up a V3800N from the B&H website.