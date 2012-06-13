New Nikon D400 specs emerge

A set of new specifications about a possible D300S replacement has appeared online.

It's been a while since the D400 has been talked about in rumours, since there has been suggestion that a full-frame D500/D600 may be the actual replacement for the D300S.

However, a new set of specs have emerged which appear to show the D400 still very much in development and including a 24.2 million pixel DX format (APS-C) sensor - the same as that found on the Nikon D3200, the company's most recent entry-level introduction.

Specifications

Other suggested specifications include an Expeed 3 image processor, a full magnesium alloy body, dual memory card slots for CF and SD, viewfinder coverage of 100% and a weatherproofed body, in other words a mini Nikon D800 featuring a smaller sensor. It would presumably also be much more affordable than the D800.

If such a camera does make an appearance this year, it will no doubt have knock on effects for the rest of Nikon's range, suggesting that other cameras such as the Nikon D5100 and Nikon D7000 would also need to be updated.

Nikon has already released three DSLRs in 2012, and seem determined to push on with plans to make this year very much a Nikon year - perhaps we will be treated to a complete line-up refresh by the time Photokina comes around in September.

Stay tuned for more as it emerges.

via NikonRumors