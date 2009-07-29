Kodak refreshes compact camera range

Kodak has refreshed its line-up of EasyShare snappers this week, adding three new compacts to the range in the shape of the 12MP Z950, M381 and M341.

The EasyShare Z950 (£200) and M381 (£129) both feature a sizeable 3-inch LCD screen and the M341 (£120) comes with a 2.7-inch monitor.

The Z950 is described by Kodak as "a compact digital capture powerhouse, with outstanding image quality and ease of use at an affordable price," and also includes a 10x 'image stabilised' Schneider-Kreuznach Variogon lens.

The Z950 and M381 are due to arrive in September while the M341 is due out later in July.

Digi frames for all houses

Kodak is also launching a new range of digital photo frames - the Décor Series, which feature interchangeable frame faceplates and "can be customised with virtually any traditional frame, allowing people to share their pictures and memories in ways that match their décor and style preferences – even if those preferences change."

The 8-inch D830 will cost £120 and the 10-inch D1030 will cost £170 when they release later next month.

Finally, if all that wasn't enough, Kodak is also releasing the solar-powered Solar Charger KS100-C+2 - a £35 solar charging unit which the company claims will produce "enough power to deliver 1.5 charges to a mobile phone, or run an iPod or other music player for an additional 33 hours, or capture up to 200 digital camera pics."