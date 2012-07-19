Verizon CFO 'confirms' iPhone 5 will arrive in Q4

Verizon's CFO mentioned a big handset launch in Q4. Can you guess what it might be?

If you had your heart set on scooping up a shiny new iPhone 5 running iOS 6 come September, you might want to find something else to do that month.

While rumors have inaccurately predicted Apple's next handset could arrive anytime between early August and the end of September, it seems Cupertino is planning a repeat of last year's launch.

If you recall, the iPhone 4S was announced on October 7, 2011 for the United States and six other countries, where it went on sale one week later.

Now, it seems history might repeat itself again in 2012.

Loose lips

While discussing Verizon's Q2 2012 financials on Thursday morning, CFO Fran Shammo may or may not have accidentally revealed a release date for the next iPhone.

When asked about customers holding off on upgrades during Q2, Shammo blamed it on the rumor mill.

"Of course there's always that, uh, rumor mill out there with a new phone coming out there in the fourth quarter, so people may be waiting," the CFO said.

It would seem unlikely that Shammo is referring to any other smartphone than the iPhone, particularly since Apple has made it clear that iOS 6 will arrive this fall and the company will need a shiny new piece of hardware to show it off with.

Via The Verge