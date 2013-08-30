Three makes it free to use your phone abroad in 7 countries

Go to the beach, surf the web, pay for NOTHING

Three has announced that from today it's abolishing international roaming charges for its customers in seven countries - the first UK network to do so.

The service, which it's ingeniously called "feel at home", is available to Three customers travelling to the Republic of Ireland, Australia, Italy, Austria, Hong Kong, Sweden and Denmark, allowing you to use your UK price plan while visiting.

If you're on a pay monthly Three contact you'll be able to use your bundled allowance of minutes, texts and data when aboard, so as long as you don't exceed your limits it won't cost you a penny.

Those of you rocking unlimited plans will be subject to some restrictions when abroad, but with 3000 minutes, 5000 texts and 25GB of data to play with you shouldn't have to worry.

If you do end up going out of bundle Three says you'll be subject to reduced roaming charges of 20p/min for calls, 7p per text and 10p per MB for data.

Pay as you go customers require credit on their account to use their normal services and allowances aboard, with additional usage charged at the UK rate.

Random assortment

As for the random assortment of countries, Three has explained the reasoning behind the selection to TechRadar.

"Due to the falling data roaming wholesale rates in Europe the exposure of roaming onto other networks in these countries has been significantly reduced and therefore made an offer such as this possible," a spokesperson said.

"We have also introduced this offer in countries where we have a sister network."

There's no set up required either. Once your phone has picked up a local network in one of the qualifying countries you'll be good to go.

We've asked Three if more countries will be added to this offer in the future. We'll update this article as soon as we hear back.