Sony Xperia Z3 papped again following alleged spec list leak

When the alleged specs for the Sony Xperia Z3 leaked out on Wednesday, many pondered where there'd be any tangible difference between it and the current Xperia Z2.

After seeing yet more spy shots of the next Sony flagship 24 hours later the question marks not only remain, but will be somewhat intensified.

Notorious Twitter leak artist @evleaks (who also shared that spec sheet), has obtained a couple of in-the-wild shots claimed to be of the Z3, showing the device super-slim profile and the rear perspective

Judging from the pictures and those leaked previously, not a lot has changed in the looks department either.

Minor bump

Earlier this weeks @evleaks claimed the Z3 would have a 5.15-inch 1080p HD display, just like the Z2. He also hinted it would rock a 2.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 processor, a marginal improvement on the 2.3GHz quad-core Snapdragon 800 within its predecessor.

The 20.7-megapixel camera would remain unchanged, as would the 3GB of RAM, according to the report.

If that's the case, is Sony setting itself up for a fall with its bi-annual flagship refresh or does it have something bigger - literally and figuratively - in the works? Check out the link below...

Via AndroidCentral