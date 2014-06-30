Samsung outs a foursome of cheap KitKat phones that won't trouble Moto E

Samsung has announced the arrival of four new Galaxy smartphones aimed at the lower end of the market, that probably won't trouble impressive bargain handsets like the Moto G and Moto E.

The Korean firm has taken the wrappers off the Galaxy Ace 4, Galaxy Core II, Galaxy Young 2 and Galaxy Star 2. All four are sequels to sub brands of the Galaxy sub brand, if that's not too confusing.

L-R: The Samsung Galaxy Ace 4, Galaxy Young 2 and Galaxy Star 2

All four devices pack Android 4.4. KitKat and the pared down version of the TouchWiz UI, TouchWiz Essence UX.

The pick of the bunch is probably the Galaxy Core II, which offers a 4.5-inch WVGA display, a 1.2GHz processor, 768MB RAM, a 5-megapixel camera, 4GB of storage (expandable through MicroSD) and a 2000mAh battery pack.

Still no Moto G rivals

Slightly father down the trough is the Galaxy Ace 4, which has a 1GHz dual-core processor, a 4-inch display, a 5-megapixel camera and 4GB of storage. There's also an LTE variant with a slightly more impressive spec sheet.

Next up is the Galaxy Young 2 and the Galaxy Star 2 which seem virtually indistinguishable aside from the lack of a GPS chip and a lower camera resolution on the latter (2-megapixel rather than 3-megapixel).

No news on price or availability yet, but we wouldn't be expecting them to set customers back too much.

As others have pointed out, it is somewhat surprising that Samsung continues to churn out the low-end handsets at a rate of knots, yet are unwilling to offer a device like the Moto G with decent specs for a low price.

Via SamMobile