Samsung smartphone, music mobile hits IFA

Samsung has officially launched its new sleek-look Windows Mobile-powered SGH-i620 smartphone at the IFA show in Berlin, and has shown off its latest music player mobile, the Samsung SGH-F330.

The SGH-i620 is a Windows Mobile 6-powered smartphone that has been designed with similar family looks to the Ultra II series of slider handsets. However, instead of a regular mobile numberpad on its slider, it has a full 37-key Qwerty keypad.

Samsung's SGH-i620 is a 3G HSDPA enabled handset, offering high-speed mobile surfing and downloads. It features the usual array of 3G downloading, streaming and video-calling applications. It also has a 2-megapixel camera on the back, capable of video recording, and a second video call camera by the display.

The SGH-i620 comes with a standard suite of non-touchscreen operated Windows Mobile 6 applications on board. These include Windows Media Player Mobile, Windows Live, Internet Explorer Mobile and Microsoft Direct Push Email support. It also has a ClearVue document viewer application. It can fully sync with desktop PC Outlook and has expandable MicroSD card memory to supplement its 80MB internal storage.

Music mobile

Samsung has also taken the wraps off a new music-orientated mobile phone, the SGH-F330. The 3G HSDPA enabled sliderphone has 1GB of memory inside, plus MicroSD card support. It's designed with a mirrored panel and large control pad on front that takes care of music controls as well as phone functionality. Other features include a 2-megapixel camera and stereo Bluetooth support.