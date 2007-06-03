Trending
Brands

Best of British design in tiny Samsung phone

By  

Compact package looks good and offers plenty of goodies

null
Samsung's new designer phone comes with its own elegant beanbag camera tripod

Anyone in the market for a hype-free, yet simple and attractive mobile phone might want to take a quick look at Samsung 's latest designer phone, the SGH-E590 . It's a super-lightweight beauty due out later this month.

The E590 might not be a cutting-edge media darling , but it's certainly one of the best-equipped mini phones we've seen. And the fact that it's a Samsung guarantees a sturdy, usable interface.

Read more: Samsung HW-N400 'TV Mate' Soundbar

Simple elegance

Designed by British industrial designer Jasper Morrison , the simple candybar design belies some decent specs. These include a 3.2-megapixel camera with auto focus, Bluetooth and an audio player that can handle MP3, WMA and the various varieties of AAC.

The tri-band GPRS/EDGE handset will be available worldwide (except the Americas for a change) later this month. And it comes in a special edition box bundled with a very classy little beanbag tripod. Pricing remains up to individual networks, although we expect the E590 to come in at under £100 with contract in the UK.

See more news