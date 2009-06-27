Odd phone app renders world transparent

We thought, with the iPhone, we'd seen it all when it comes to strange applications, but a new download from a Japanese phone network puts even the oddest fart apps to shame.

The 'Spatial See-through' application comes from KDDI for use on phones on its au network and promises to make the entire world transparent.

Virtual view

It achieves this through something KDDI is variously calling 'transillumination' or 'augmented reality', which is really just a fancy way of saying it fakes the whole thing with camera trickery.

The program uses a phone's GPS and motion sensors to calculate exactly where it is, allowing it to display a virtual representation of the area, showing only the important landmarks.

See through buildings

The idea is that the user can point their phone in any direction and 'see through' buildings to find exactly what they're looking for. There's also an option to overlay user-contributed photos of certain places of interest.

Admittedly, the app is a nice idea, but the presence of GPS on the phone anyway suggests it's still more of an answer looking for an appropriate question than a genuinely useful application.