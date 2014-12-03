Mozilla wants to put Firefox on your iPhone

Firefox might reach most of the world, but until now Apple devices were off limits

It appears that iPhone and iPad owners could be getting a new browser on their devices soon, with Mozilla's VP for its popular web browser Firefox, Jonathan Nightingale, stating that the company is keen to get Firefox on iOS.

Although Firefox is one of the world's most popular web browsers, it currently isn't available on Apple devices. Mozilla, the company behind the open source browser, has said in the past that Firefox would not be coming to iOS.

This was apparently due to Apple not allowing Mozilla to use its own web engine on iOS. Instead Mozilla would have to use Apple's own JavaScript and rendering engines, like other third party browsers such as Chrome have done.

New CEO, new direction

It appears that Mozilla is now willing to back down from the argument, with Firefox release manager Lukas Blakk writing on Twitter that "we need to be where our users are so we're going to get Firefox on iOS".

An internal Mozilla event in Portland is currently in progress, which Blakk and Nightingale are attending. It appears that Mozilla has decided to concede to Apple's requirements to appear on iOS devices in order to reach a wider audience.

Mozilla's new direction could be down to recently appointed CEO Chris Beard. We'll have to wait and see to find out if Mozilla's sacrifices to have Firefox appear on Apple devices pay off.

Via Techcrunch