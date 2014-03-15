Lytro-like Nokia Refocus camera app now available for all Windows Phone 8 Lumias

The impressive Nokia Refocus app is now up for grabs for anyone rocking one of the company's Lumia handsets, running Windows Phone 8.

The app allows users to alter the focus of photos after taking them, much like the Lytro Light Field camera, and was previously only available on the company's PureView handsets like the 41-megapixel Lumia 1020.

Refocus has wowed users by allowing them to completely change the depth of field in a snap by tapping on the touchscreen after taking the photo.

The shoot-now-focus-later app, enables photographers to emphasise the foreground or background items in any picture and there's also an "all in focus" option to keep everything in the frame looking sharper.

Defined

The app's creator Jens Eggert, Nokia's Lead Program Manager for Refocus, told the Nokia Conversations blog the roll out was an example of existing Lumia phones continuing to improve as time goes on.

In terms of creating the perfect Refocus image, he added: "Move as close as possible to the object nearest you, get that in focus – between five and ten centimetres – and ensure you've got something defined in the background. The best advice, however, is experimentation. Just play, it's fun."

The company has placed some interactive pictures on the blog enabling potential Lumia fanciers to have a play and refocus photos for themselves. Take a look, it's definitely worth a try.