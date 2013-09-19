LG's squat Vu 3 gets cute, plans October launch

While we hold out little hope of seeing LG's funny looking Vu 3 tablet hit the UK, US or Australia any time soon, it looks as though our Korean brethren are in for an October launch.

The 5.2-inch tablet rocks a 4:3 ratio display, reportedly of 1280 x 960 resolution, with a Snapdragon 800 chipset making it beautiful on the inside.

The new QuickView cases, posted on LG's own Korean website, is made of a transparent-ish canvas which allows for animated notifications to be shown even when the phone-cum-tablet is safely ensconced inside.

Neat

Also mooted for the handset are a 13MP camera and LTE-Advanced support which will be good news for customers on KT Telecom, SK Telecom and LG U+ over in Korea when it launches next month.

In the meantime, we'll just have to make do with the LG Vu 2, which we got our hands on at MWC 2013.