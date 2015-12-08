iPhone 6C might steal the show at rumored Apple Watch 2 event

A new report claims Apple will take to the stage again in March 2016 to launch the Apple Watch 2, but a 4-inch iPhone 6C end up being the surprise hit of the event.

Rumors have previously suggested March for the launch of the Apple Watch 2 as well, which will make it the second Apple event in a row to be held during the first half of the year, though nothing has been confirmed yet.

And while a repeat event won't be too much a surprise, especially to launch the Watch 2, what is surprising is the claim that Apple could also end up launching a 4-inch iPhone 6C at this event as well, according to sources speaking to 9to5Mac.

Moving to March?

Previously, Apple has waited until its annual September event to launch it's handsets, but shifting a possible iPhone 6C launch to March would allow Apple to launch the iPhone 7 later in the year without dealing with a would-be-year-old "6" model getting muddled up with the model huber jump.

Still, the iPhone 6C is still unconfirmed, and may not even happen considering Apple launched the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus without a 6C model this year - though rumors have begun heating up again over the past couple of weeks.

Luckily, there's only about four months left until we found out what Apple will end up announcing at the rumored March 2016 event, though we'll still be keeping an eye out for any news.