HTC One range will probably get Android 4.4 KitKat boost sometime in February

The indomitable march, well the zombie-esque stumble, towards Android KitKat updates continues with news that owners of the HTC One range will get the newest version of Android by the end of February.

According to prolific HTC mole @LlabTooFer, the HTC One (and its dual-sim brother), the HTC One Max and the HTC One Mini have been fast-tracked, sorry, put on the waiting list for the update.

"All new devices such as One, One DualSIM, One max, One mini will get 4.4.2 update in time frame January-February," he tweeted on Friday. The Google Play Edition already has the update.

The leak artist also pointed out there'd be no update for the 18-month old HTC One X device, much to the chagrin of his followers.

There's no Sense in that

It also appears that HTC doesn't plan on dropping the Sense 6 user interface with the Android 4.4.2 update.

"Forget about Sense 6 for now, such update for previous devices might appear in late Autumn," LlanTooFer tweeted in response to a question.

That new UI is likely to make its debut on the next flagship handset rumoured to be donned the HTC One Two. That device could make an appearance at Mobile World Congress in February.

Via Softpedia