Getting marathon fit with your smartphone

If the New Year has inspired you to get fighting fit, then you've hit the right page. Technology has the tools to help you get in the shape of your life but it's not easy to know which product is right for your goals.

We've enlisted the help of T3.com Editor-in-chief and ultra runner Kieran Alger to put together a four-part guide to help you uncover everything you need to go from couch slouch to marathon finisher.

Running a marathon is a bucket list favourite but training your body to be able to conquer the 26.2 miles is a really daunting prospect. From what kit to buy, to how many miles to run each week, marathon training takes time, dedication and, really importantly, knowledge.

You could shell out for a personal trainer or even join a running club but there's also a new way to turn yourself into an endurance runner – using your smartphone.

While it won't run the miles for you, use your mobile right and it can take the pain out of knowing how to get marathon-ready.

Whether you're brand new to running or you've got the odd half marathon under your belt, this four-part marathon training guide gives you everything you need to get yourself to the finishing line.

We'll show you the best smartphones for the job, which run-tracking apps to download and which phone-based training plans to follow. We'll also share the best motivational ebooks to read, where to go for tips on technique and how you can use your handset to run further and faster.

From start to finish

For those who are just starting out, the first part of the marathon fitness plan will help you build up to running for 30 minutes non-stop. Once you've achieved that, part two takes you through the essentials you'll need to complete the journey from couch to 5k.

Next we'll show how you can use your phone to keep your running fresh and exciting, as well as the things you can use to build on your base level of fitness, in preparation for your first 10k.

The final part is all about getting ready for the big test – achieving that dream of running your first full marathon. We'll show you how to get a training plan that matches your goals, how to eat like a long distance athlete and best of all, how to share your new-found physical excellence with all your friends, family and colleagues.

So you want to be a marathon runner? Step this way…