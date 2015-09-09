Forget the iPhone 6S - this is what the iPhone 7 should look like

Apple's iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus are official and both look quite similar to the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus respectively

Traditionally the company goes a completely different direction when it jumps up a number, meaning the iPhone 7 is set to be a drastic overhaul of the whole phone.

That gives people coming up with concept ideas a free reign and can be really inventive of what we'd like to see on a new iPhone – sometimes even more so than Apple itself.

We've put together some of our favourite concepts showing what we'd love to see from the iPhone 7 and even beyond.